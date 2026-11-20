New Delhi, Nov 20: India’s cheetah conservation programme has achieved a major milestone with a Botswana-born female cheetah giving birth to four healthy cubs in the wild. With the latest births, the country’s cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 born in India.

The two-and-a-half-year-old female, identified as KOMG 3, is the first female cheetah brought from Botswana to give birth. She had spent more than four months in the wild before delivering the cubs under natural conditions.

This is the second recorded birth in the wild since Project Cheetah began in 2022, marking further progress in India’s efforts to establish a viable cheetah population.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav welcomed the development, describing it as an important achievement for the conservation programme. He said each successful birth strengthens the country’s commitment to wildlife protection.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of project managers, veterinarians, forest officials and frontline staff working to make Project Cheetah successful. He highlighted the importance of patience, continued commitment and collective efforts in achieving long-term conservation goals.

The birth of the four cubs represents another encouraging step for India’s cheetah reintroduction programme and its wider wildlife conservation efforts.