New Delhi, Nov 20: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the ‘Swachh Shauchalay – Garimamay Bhavishya’ (SSGB) campaign to improve the condition and accessibility of community and institutional toilets in rural areas.

Launched on World Toilet Day 2026 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), the campaign will run from November 19 to December 10, 2026, ending on Human Rights Day.

The campaign will focus on checking and repairing toilets in schools, Anganwadi centres, Panchayat buildings and community sanitation complexes. It will also encourage households to maintain their toilets and promote better hygiene practices.

Special attention will be given to the sanitation needs of women, girl students and persons with disabilities. The initiative will also promote regular toilet maintenance, safe waste management, handwashing and community participation.

The campaign was launched by Aishvarya Singh, Joint Secretary and National Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), along with a reporting module for States and Union Territories to track progress.

The Ministry has urged States and Union Territories to work with local communities, schools and other stakeholders to make sanitation facilities clean, functional and accessible to everyone.

The campaign aims to strengthen rural sanitation and ensure that existing toilet facilities are properly maintained for the long term.