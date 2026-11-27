GCI Cinematics, the film production banner of GCI VFX Pvt. Ltd., is venturing into film production with Rakshak, a Telugu investigative action thriller produced by Bharadwaj Butte and Rukwesh Reddy. Featuring Manchu Manoj in the lead role and Vinay Rai as the antagonist, the film marks a significant production venture for the company, bringing its experience in visual effects into the making of a theatrical action film.

Manchu Manoj portrays Jairam IPS, a police officer driven by the pursuit of justice in cases involving crimes against women. Combining the intensity of an investigative narrative with the physical demands of an action-driven role, his character anchors the film’s central conflict. Vinay Rai takes on the antagonist’s role, setting the stage for a confrontation that forms the dramatic core of the story.

For GCI Cinematics, Rakshak represents an extension of the company’s established work in the film industry. Having contributed visual effects to more than 100 films through its team of artists, GCI VFX Pvt. Ltd. is bringing that technical experience into its own production venture. Through the film, producers Bharadwaj Butte and Rukwesh Reddy are bringing together storytelling, casting and visual execution under the GCI Cinematics banner.

A key aspect of the production is the involvement of GCI’s in-house visual effects artists and game developers, who are collaborating with the filmmakers from the design stage. Their contribution extends to shaping key sequences, exploring on-screen environments and developing the visual treatment of the action. This integrated approach allows the team to consider the visual execution of the film alongside its narrative and production requirements.

With Rakshak, GCI Cinematics aims to bring together its visual effects expertise and filmmaking ambitions to deliver a theatrical action experience centred on Jairam’s pursuit of justice. The production reflects the banner’s intent to combine technical capabilities with a story-driven cinematic approach.