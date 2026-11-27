A business can have a strong customer base, growing sales and a healthy order book, yet still struggle to pay its employees or suppliers on time. The reason is often not a lack of profit, but a shortage of money available for everyday operations.

This is where working capital plays an important role.

Whether it is a small retail shop purchasing inventory, a manufacturer buying raw materials or a growing company managing employee salaries, every business needs money to keep its daily activities running. Working capital helps businesses manage these expenses while preparing for unexpected financial challenges and future opportunities.

For business owners, understanding working capital is not just an accounting exercise. It is an important part of maintaining financial stability, managing cash flow and supporting sustainable growth.

What Is Working Capital?

Working capital is the difference between a company’s current assets and current liabilities. In simple terms, it shows how much short-term financial capacity a business has after accounting for its immediate obligations.

The working capital formula is:

Working Capital = Current Assets − Current Liabilities

Current assets are resources that a business expects to convert into cash, sell or use within one year. These include cash, money owed by customers, inventory and certain short-term investments.

Current liabilities are payments and financial obligations due within the same period. These include supplier bills, salaries, taxes, interest payments and short-term loan repayments.

For example, imagine a small business has current assets worth ₹5 lakh and current liabilities of ₹3 lakh.

Its working capital would be:

₹5,00,000 − ₹3,00,000 = ₹2,00,000

This means the business has positive working capital of ₹2 lakh.

However, having positive working capital does not necessarily mean that the entire amount is available as cash. Some of it may be tied up in inventory or unpaid customer invoices. Businesses must therefore manage their resources carefully.

Why Is Working Capital Important for a Business?

Every business has regular expenses, regardless of how well sales are performing. Employees need to be paid, suppliers expect payments and rent and utility bills must be settled.

Adequate working capital helps businesses meet these responsibilities without constantly depending on additional loans.

It also provides financial flexibility. If a major customer delays payment or an unexpected expense arises, a business with sufficient working capital may be better positioned to manage the situation.

Working capital is particularly important for growing businesses. Expansion often requires additional inventory, staff, equipment and operating expenses before the resulting revenue is received.

Having sufficient short-term resources allows companies to prepare for growth while continuing to meet their existing financial commitments.

Understanding Current Assets and Current Liabilities

To manage working capital effectively, business owners need to understand the two main elements used in its calculation.

Current assets include:

Cash and bank balances: Money immediately available for business expenses.

Accounts receivable: Payments customers owe for products or services already provided.

Inventory: Raw materials, unfinished products and finished goods held for sale.

Short-term investments: Certain investments that can be converted into cash within a year.

Prepaid expenses: Payments made in advance for services such as insurance.

Current liabilities include:

Accounts payable: Money owed to suppliers and vendors.

Salaries and wages payable: Employee payments that are due.

Taxes payable: Outstanding tax obligations.

Short-term loans: Borrowings due within the next year.

Interest payable: Interest due on outstanding loans.

Other accrued expenses: Business costs that have been incurred but not yet paid.

These figures are generally available on a company’s balance sheet. Reviewing them regularly helps management understand whether the business has enough short-term resources to meet its obligations.

Positive vs Negative Working Capital: What Should Businesses Know?

Working capital can be positive or negative, and both situations provide useful information about a company’s financial position.

Positive working capital means current assets are greater than current liabilities. This generally suggests that the business has more short-term resources than immediate financial obligations.

It can provide greater flexibility to pay suppliers, manage operating expenses and deal with unexpected challenges.

Negative working capital means current liabilities exceed current assets. This may indicate that a company could struggle to meet upcoming payments, particularly if customers delay payments or sales decline.

However, negative working capital does not automatically mean a business is financially unhealthy. Some businesses receive customer payments quickly and negotiate longer payment terms with suppliers, allowing them to operate successfully with relatively low or negative working capital.

What matters is whether the business can meet its obligations on time and maintain a reliable flow of cash.

How Working Capital Helps Businesses Grow

Working capital is not only about keeping the business running. It can also help companies take advantage of new opportunities.

Consider a retailer preparing for the festive season. It may need to purchase additional inventory weeks before customer demand increases. At the same time, it must continue paying employees, rent and suppliers.

If the business has sufficient working capital, it can purchase stock in advance and prepare for higher sales without putting unnecessary pressure on its finances.

The same applies to manufacturers and wholesalers. Adequate working capital can help them purchase raw materials, fulfil larger orders and maintain production during periods of changing demand.

It may also reduce the need for expensive short-term borrowing, helping businesses manage their finances more efficiently.

Common Working Capital Problems That Businesses Face

Maintaining healthy working capital is not always easy. Several everyday business challenges can affect the money available for operations.

1. Delayed customer payments

When customers take longer than expected to pay invoices, money remains tied up in accounts receivable. This can make it difficult to pay suppliers and employees on time.

2. Excess inventory

Buying more stock than the business can reasonably sell ties up money that could be used for other expenses. Unsold inventory can also increase storage and handling costs.

3. Rising operating expenses

Higher raw material prices, electricity bills, transportation costs and wages can put pressure on available funds.

4. Poor financial forecasting

Without a clear understanding of future income and expenses, businesses may make purchasing or hiring decisions that lead to cash shortages.

5. Excessive borrowing

Loans with high interest rates or unfavourable repayment terms can increase short-term financial obligations and reduce working capital.

Recognising these problems early allows business owners to make adjustments before they affect daily operations.

How to Improve Working Capital Management

Effective working capital management is about using available financial resources wisely. Businesses do not always need additional funding to improve their position. Better planning and financial discipline can also make a difference.

Here are some practical steps businesses can follow:

Collect payments on time: Send invoices promptly, establish clear payment terms and follow up on overdue amounts.

Control inventory: Avoid purchasing excessive stock and regularly review inventory levels.

Manage supplier payments: Negotiate reasonable payment terms while maintaining good supplier relationships.

Prepare cash flow forecasts: Estimate upcoming income and expenses to identify potential cash shortages.

Review operating costs: Monitor regular expenses and identify unnecessary spending.

Manage borrowing carefully: Review loan repayments and interest costs to ensure that debt remains manageable.

These steps can help businesses improve liquidity, reduce financial pressure and make better use of their available resources.

Working Capital vs Cash Flow: Understanding the Difference

Working capital and cash flow are closely connected, but they measure different aspects of financial health.

Working capital shows the difference between current assets and current liabilities at a particular point in time. Cash flow measures the money entering and leaving a business over a specific period.

For example, a company may have positive working capital because it holds a large amount of inventory and has several unpaid customer invoices. However, if customers take too long to pay, the company may still struggle to meet immediate expenses.

This is why businesses should monitor both measures. Working capital provides an overview of short-term financial resources, while cash flow helps management understand whether money is moving through the business at the right time.

Conclusion: Strong Working Capital Builds a Stronger Business

Working capital may seem like a simple accounting calculation, but its impact on everyday business operations is significant.

It helps companies understand whether they have enough short-term resources to pay bills, manage unexpected expenses and take advantage of growth opportunities.

For small and growing businesses, maintaining healthy working capital requires regular attention to customer payments, inventory, supplier obligations and operating costs.

Ultimately, business success is not measured by sales and profits alone. A company also needs the financial flexibility to manage its daily responsibilities and prepare for the future. That is what makes working capital one of the most important foundations of a financially healthy business.