Introduction

Since 2006, MKMAHENDRA, an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer, has built a strong reputation in the agricultural and industrial switchgear industry. Recognized for its commitment to quality, reliability and manufacturing expertise, the company specializes in durable D.O.L (Direct Online) Motor Starters and a comprehensive range of precision-engineered switchgear spare parts designed to meet diverse operational requirements.

With two decades of industry experience, MKMAHENDRA continues to deliver dependable electrical control solutions for agricultural, commercial and industrial applications, supporting the needs of customers who rely on efficient and reliable motor protection equipment.

Built on Twenty Years of Certified Quality and Market Reliability

For two decades, MKMAHENDRA has remained focused on delivering reliable electrical control products for farmers, workshops, dealers and industrial operators. Guided by ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards, the company has developed a reputation for product consistency and reliability among customers who depend on its solutions for motor protection and uninterrupted daily operations.

Its product portfolio is designed to address the essential requirements of agricultural pumping systems, industrial machinery and a variety of electrical applications, with an emphasis on durability, functionality and dependable performance.

Key Product Strengths and Capabilities

Specialized D.O.L Motor Starters

MKMAHENDRA manufactures D.O.L Motor Starters designed to help protect agricultural pumps and industrial machinery against voltage fluctuations, overloads and phase failures. Built to support dependable motor operation, these products are suited for demanding working environments across agricultural and industrial sectors.

Complete Range of Switchgear Spares

The company offers a comprehensive range of precision-fitted switchgear spare parts designed to support convenient maintenance and replacement requirements. With readily available components, MKMAHENDRA aims to help reduce equipment downtime, support maintenance efficiency and contribute to the longer service life of electrical equipment.

ISO 9001:2015 Certified Quality

Quality remains at the core of MKMAHENDRA’s manufacturing approach. Operating under an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system, the company focuses on maintaining consistent manufacturing standards and delivering products suited to challenging agricultural field conditions and industrial environments.

Two Decades of Industry Experience

Since its establishment in 2006, MKMAHENDRA has steadily developed its manufacturing expertise and strengthened its position in the agricultural and industrial switchgear market. Its continued focus on product reliability, quality standards and customer requirements has contributed to its journey over the past two decades.

As agricultural and industrial sectors continue to seek dependable electrical control and motor protection solutions, MKMAHENDRA remains committed to delivering quality products, maintaining manufacturing reliability and serving the evolving requirements of its customers.

MKMAHENDRA

An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Manufacturer of D.O.L Motor Starters and Switchgear Spares.