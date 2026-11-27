New Delhi, November 27, 2026: Coocaa, the global television brand from Skyworth, has announced exciting Black Friday offers on its premium Mini LED television range, giving consumers an opportunity to upgrade their home entertainment experience at compelling prices. Available until November 27, 2026, the limited-period sale brings Coocaa’s advanced Mini LED technology to consumers, with televisions starting at just ₹38,999.

As consumers increasingly seek immersive and technologically advanced entertainment experiences at home, Coocaa’s Black Friday Sale presents an opportunity to bring home premium television technology at more accessible price points. The offers span the brand’s Mini LED range across three screen sizes, catering to consumers looking for larger displays, enhanced picture quality and an elevated viewing experience.

The Black Friday offers include the 55-inch Mini LED TV at ₹38,999, the 65-inch model at ₹46,999 and the 75-inch model at ₹62,999. With attractive pricing across multiple screen sizes, the sale allows consumers to choose a television that best complements their viewing preferences and home entertainment requirements.

Powered by advanced Mini LED technology, Coocaa’s television range is designed to deliver an enhanced viewing experience with greater control over brightness, improved contrast and more precise light management. The technology enables deeper blacks, brighter highlights and richer visual details, bringing greater depth and clarity to content across movies, sporting events, gaming and everyday entertainment. Combined with large-screen viewing, the range is designed to create a more immersive and engaging entertainment experience for modern households.

Commenting on the Black Friday offer, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales, Coocaa TV, said, “At Coocaa, we believe that premium entertainment technology should be increasingly accessible to consumers. With our Black Friday Sale, we are bringing our Mini LED television range to consumers at highly attractive price points, making it an opportune time to upgrade their home entertainment experience. Mini LED technology represents a significant advancement in television viewing, offering enhanced brightness, contrast and picture quality. Through these limited-period offers, we aim to give more consumers the opportunity to experience the benefits of this technology while enjoying greater value on their purchase.”

The Coocaa Black Friday Sale will remain valid until November 27, 2026, with the special prices applicable to the brand’s Mini LED television range. Consumers can make the most of this limited-period opportunity to upgrade to a premium large-screen television and experience the next level of home entertainment at attractive prices.

About Coocaa TV

Coocaa is a globally recognised television brand from Skyworth, a leading global manufacturer of television and display technologies. Established in 2006, Coocaa focuses on delivering smart, stylish and accessible entertainment solutions for consumers. Its product portfolio includes Google-certified Android TVs, next-generation Google TVs and televisions powered by its proprietary Coolita 2.0 operating system. With a presence across markets including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, Coocaa continues to focus on innovation, contemporary design and enhancing the everyday viewing experience.