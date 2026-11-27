Moscow | Nov 27: On the opening day of AI Journey, an international conference, Sber unveiled the world’s first ballet performance featuring its humanoid robots, Yuni, in a production co-created with the Boris Eifman Dance Academy, with which the bank has maintained a long-standing partnership.

Marking its 185th anniversary, Sber presented a unique creative and engineering experiment that opens new horizons, both for Russian ballet and for the advancement of robotics and Physical AI.

The Boris Eifman Dance Academy is a unique, innovative educational institution that blends the traditions of classical ballet with the concepts of contemporary global choreography to cultivate the versatile dancer of the 21st century. Today, the Academy and engineers from Sber are opening a new chapter in the history of art and technology, uniting centuries-old traditions with the capabilities of artificial intelligence. At the heart of this partnership remains the human being — with all their emotions, inner experiences, and capacity for new creations. Technology acts as a partner, expanding the boundaries of both creative and physical potential.

Ballet demands exceptional precision of movement, a keen sense of rhythm, coordination, and nuanced interaction between partners. Introducing a humanoid robot onto the stage transforms these requirements into a highly complex engineering challenge. The process of teaching the robots to dance was a collaborative effort: students from the Boris Eifman Dance Academy demonstrated specific movements and choreographic elements, which the engineers then used to train the robots to replicate human fluidity and form. Step by step, the robots mastered individual movements, learned to combine them into sequences, maintained rhythm, and synchronized with their partners. This project allows the Sber team to showcase their own designs in the control, coordination, and synchronization of robotic systems, enabling robots to learn a new language of movement alongside the students of the Academy.

This joint production is both an artistic milestone and a significant technological achievement, showcasing the potential of Sber’s proprietary solutions in the field of Physical AI. In this context, art becomes a space for engineering experiments, whose outcomes may well find applications far beyond the theatrical stage.

Boris Eifman, artistic director and president, the Boris Eifman State Academic Ballet Theater of St. Petersburg:

“The Dance Academy is an innovative choreographic school dedicated to training versatile ballet artists for the 21st century, and we are succeeding. Sber’s proposal to teach robots to dance presented an unexpected challenge for the Academy. We accepted it. A tremendous amount of work was accomplished, and the robots began to dance. This dance reflects the eternal struggle of opposites and humanity’s perpetual drive toward progress.”

Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president, head of Technology and AI, Sberbank:

“Ceasing to be a mere tool, technology is becoming a full-fledged participant in the creative process. Our robot demonstrates how physical AI can perceive its environment, coordinate its movements, and interact with humans in real time. For us, this represents a significant step forward in the development of physical artificial intelligence. The project was brought to life by a large team comprising Sber engineers and professionals from the world of ballet, all working together to deliver a truly captivating performance for the audience.”

Vladislav Kreynin, Head of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank, member of the Board of Trustees of the Boris Eifman Dance Academy:

“We always strive to demonstrate how technology expands the possibilities of art. We have been working with the Boris Eifman Dance Academy for over 15 years, and our new project represents a unique next step: humans and robots dancing together on the same stage. Typically, there are two common narratives about robots: either the machine serves the human, or it displaces them. We are presenting a third perspective. At its core is a duet, an encounter between two opposites that collide, drift apart, and are drawn back to one another. The human brings emotion to the dance, while the robot contributes precision; step by step, they learn to listen to and support each other.”

AI Journey is an annual international conference that brings together leading professionals in the field of artificial intelligence, held with the support of AI ​​Alliance Russia. The event focuses on cutting-edge AI designs and their impact on science, the economy, and society, while also promoting innovation among young people. Last year, the conference featured over 300 speakers from countries including Russia, India, China, and the United States.