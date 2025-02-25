Gold Prices Retreat from Record Highs as Traders Take Profits

Market comment on behalf of Ruben Ferreira – Head of Portuguese Operations at FlowCommunity

25th February 2025

Gold prices pulled back after reaching an all-time high, as investors locked in profits. However, demand for safe-haven assets could keep prices near record levels. Following the one-month tariff delay on Mexico and Canada, market volatility surged after U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to impose the tariffs. This dampened hopes for easing trade tensions and could fuel a more bullish sentiment for gold.

Adding to the precious metal’s positive outlook, the SPDR Gold Trust experienced a significant inflow of USD 1.95 billion on Friday, marking the largest one-day inflow since January 2022. However, India’s gold imports are set to drop 85% in February, reaching a two-decade low, which could exert downward pressure on prices.

Looking forward, all eyes are now on this week’s US GDP and PCE numbers. Strong data should reinforce the Fed’s hawkish stance, potentially impacting non-yielding assets like gold. Conversely, weaker data could offer a boost to gold prices. Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, including the Russia-Ukraine dispute, remain in focus as it could further influence gold’s trajectory.