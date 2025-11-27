Grand Seiko Unveils Its Largest Shop-in-Shop in India with the Launch of Its First Kolkata Location at Exclusive Lines

Kolkata, Nov 27: Grand Seiko, the renowned Japanese luxury watchmaker celebrated for its timeless craftsmanship and precision, has announced the opening of its largest shop-in-shop in India at Exclusive Lines, Theatre Road, Kolkata. This new space, which opened on November 21, 2025, marks an important milestone in the brand’s India journey by bringing its refined watchmaking excellence to the cultural and luxury capital of Eastern India. Located within Exclusive Lines, one of the city’s premier luxury multi-brand destinations. Tthe shop-in-shop offers a dedicated Grand Seiko universe within a world-class retail experience.

Following successful launches in Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi, the Kolkata opening underscores Grand Seiko’s continued expansion in India. The brand’s newest destination offers an immersive environment for watch enthusiasts and collectors to experience Grand Seiko’s pinnacle creations across its Spring Drive, Mechanical and Quartz collections. The launch further reinforces the brand’s strong footprint across leading luxury MBOs in the country.

Designed to reflect the Japanese philosophy of Takumi- master craftsmanship, the Kolkata shop-in-shop immerses visitors in the artistry, precision and heritage that define every Grand Seiko timepiece.

Speaking on the launch, Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of Seiko India, said, “Exclusive Lines has created a truly world-class Grand Seiko experience for watch lovers and connoisseurs in Kolkata. This remarkable space not only showcases our finest creations but also celebrates the spirit of craftsmanship, precision and elevated service that defines Grand Seiko. We are delighted to welcome customers to explore iconic timepieces in an environment that brings the essence of Japan closer to India.”

Blending understated Japanese elegance with modern sophistication, the new destination offers expert guidance, personalised consultations and a curated display of Grand Seiko’s most celebrated timepieces.

The launch event was attended by prominent watch collectors, luxury patrons and cultural personalities from across the city, who witnessed the inaugural unveiling of Kolkata’s newest haven of fine watchmaking.

With this opening, Grand Seiko further strengthens its presence in India, reaffirming its commitment to sharing the art of high horology with discerning patrons across the country.