All Shell Breaks Loose This Weekend As Soul Food’s Legendary Seafood Boil Makes It To Cafe Calma For One Weekend Only

Nov 27: This November, Cafe Calma opens its doors to a one-weekend-only chef’s table — Soul Food Cravings by Chef Aashish Seth, a legendary seafood boil built on instinct, fire and flavour. This isn’t dinner. It’s a celebration — served hot, shared loud and meant to be eaten with sleeves rolled up.

Designed as an intimate, ticketed communal broil, the experience features premium coastal catch — cooked the way chefs actually like to eat:

On the menu:

Lobster

Mud Crabs

Tiger & Jumbo Prawns

Calamari

Mussels

No fillers. No shortcuts. Just seafood led by instinct, broiled and buttered to let its natural richness speak. The preparation is minimal but precise; technique drives flavour, and every ingredient arrives at its peak.

Each boil is served in true Chef Aashish style: generous, seasonal and rooted in coastal produce. It’s the kind of meal that doesn’t need embellishment — because the ingredients already do the talking.

The experience is designed to be rare — three seatings only, across two days — hosted exclusively at Cafe Calma.

Event Details

Venue: Cafe Calma

Format: Ticketed Communal Broil

Dates: 2 Days Only

Seatings: 3

Timings :

Saturday :7.00-10.00pm.

Sunday : 7.00-10.00pm. & 12.00-3.00pm

Bookings: Limited seats — reservations mandatory

A celebration of flavour, community and abundance : The legendary seafood boil invites diners to experience seafood the way it should be eaten: shared, savoury and unforgettable.