GROWAI EdTech Expands AI and Tech Learning With Affordable Job-Focused Courses

India’s online technology education market continues to grow as students and working professionals look for skills that match changing industry needs. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, and product design have become some of the most searched career options in 2026, with demand especially strong in tech hubs such as Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi NCR. As demand rises, learners are increasingly choosing platforms that focus on practical skills rather than theory.

Among them, GROWAI EdTech has expanded its learning platform with a wider range of AI and technology programs designed for beginners, graduates, career changers, and working professionals. The platform says its goal is to make industry-focused education accessible through affordable pricing, live online learning, and mentors drawn from IIT backgrounds and leading industry roles.

Courses designed for beginners and professionals

The platform offers learning paths across several high-demand technology domains, so students can choose programs based on their career interests and previous experience. Major courses available through GROWAI EdTech include:

Data Analytics

Machine Learning

LLM Engineering & Generative AI

UI/UX Design

QA Automation with Playwright

Cybersecurity

Digital Marketing

N8N AI Automation

…and other job-oriented technology programs

The LLM Engineering program introduces learners to technologies such as LangChain, RAG architecture, fine-tuning, Ollama, and FastAPI, while the Data Analytics course covers Excel, SQL, Python, Power BI, and Tableau. For learners comparing options for the best data analyst course in Bangalore, Hyderabad or Pune, the fully online format means the same live classes and projects are available regardless of city.

Digital skills extend beyond software development

Technology hiring in India has expanded well beyond software engineering. GROWAI EdTech’s Machine Learning course takes learners from data analysis into predictive modeling with Python, while the Cybersecurity program covers security fundamentals in one of the fastest-growing hiring areas in Indian tech. The QA Automation course is built around Playwright along with API testing, Postman, and CI/CD concepts, and the UI/UX Design track focuses on Figma, user research, wireframing, and prototyping. Digital Marketing training covers SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and analytics, while the N8N AI Automation course helps learners build workflow automation without extensive programming knowledge.

Practical learning remains the primary focus

Instead of relying only on recorded videos, GROWAI EdTech provides interactive live classes where learners communicate directly with mentors, along with hands-on assignments designed around practical business scenarios. According to the platform, learners receive:

Affordable course pricing at ₹999 with no hidden fees

with no hidden fees Interactive live sessions taught by mentors from IIT backgrounds and industry professionals

One-year LMS validity with recorded sessions

Hands-on training and real-time industry projects

Course completion certificate

Placement assistance and mentor support throughout

“Employers today hire for skills, not just certificates,” said Parthiban, Founder of GROWAI EdTech. “Every course we run is shaped with industry mentors and our hiring partners, so learners practise on the same problems companies are solving right now. That is what makes them job-ready on day one.”

Career support and hiring partnerships

Beyond technical training, GROWAI EdTech offers placement assistance, interview preparation, referrals, and project experience, backed by official hiring partnerships with a number of technology companies. According to the platform, its students have been placed in leading private technology companies, IT services firms, consulting firms, startups, and digital businesses across India.

Affordable pricing aims to improve accessibility

Cost remains one of the biggest barriers for learners considering technology education, with many professional programs costing several thousand rupees. GROWAI EdTech has introduced courses at ₹999 with no hidden fees, along with free demo classes that let prospective learners understand the course structure before making a decision. This pricing strategy is intended to make AI and technology education accessible to a wider audience across India.

Growing demand for online AI education

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across industries has increased interest in structured online learning among students, fresh graduates, career switchers, and working professionals. As organizations continue investing in AI and digital transformation, demand for job-ready technology skills is expected to remain strong.

For learners searching for the best data analyst course, an affordable AI course in India, or live online classes in LLM engineering, digital marketing or QA automation — whether from Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi NCR, Kolkata or anywhere else in India — platforms that combine practical training, mentor support and real-time projects are likely to remain a preferred choice in the evolving EdTech landscape.