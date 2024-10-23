Haldiram’s flags off festive gifting campaign Haldiram’s Diwali ki Dhadkan

Delhi, 23rd October 2024: As the festive season is right around the corner, Haldiram’s, India’s leading traditional namkeen and sweets brand, has just launched its new festive gifting campaign, Haldiram’s Diwali ki Dhadkan. With the campaign, Haldiram’s aims to induce love, light, and delicious delights among Indian households by presenting its wide range of Diwali gifting options.

With their new campaign, Haldiram’s aims to make this Diwali truly memorable by offering a mindful selection of festive delights in special ranges like Sweet Symphony, Dry Fruit Delights, and much more, that feature a wonderful mix of flavours and textures through an exquisite range of sumptuous sweets, quality dry fruits, and specially curated festive gift hampers, to suit diverse taste and preference.

Speaking about the development, Kailash Agarwal, President – Retail, Haldiram’s , said, “Diwali is a time for celebration, togetherness, and sharing sweet memories. We at Haldiram’s believe our products can help elevate the sweetness and warmth during festive celebrations. With our new festive gifting campaign, we aim to offer our customers a delightful range of options to express their love.”

Highlights of Haldiram’s Diwali Gifting Range include Sweet Symphony: Kaju Roll, Badam Burfi, Pista Launj, Kaju Anjeer Cake, Kaju Ladoo, etc.; Dry Fruit Delights: Premium dry fruits and dry fruit-based sweets and Nut Extravaganza: Smokey Barbeque Cashew, Deluxe Salted Nut Mix, Mewa Bite, Rose Bite, Chocolate Bite, Mango Bite, Khajoor varieties, Chocolate Finger Baklava, Almonds, Cashews, and more.

One can visit their nearest Haldiram’s outlets to avail of special festive offers and explore the gifting range. The range will be available on online foodservice marketplaces like Zomato.