Herman Law Names InnoVision Marketing Group as PR Agency of Record

SAN DIEGO, CA — July 12, 2025 — InnoVision Marketing Group, a national, full-service bilingual agency headquartered in San Diego, California, has officially been named the Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) for Herman Law, a nationally recognized law firm representing victims of sexual abuse. This announcement formalizes what has already been a strong and growing partnership. As the AOR, InnoVision will lead all media relations, crisis communication, PR strategy and national press outreach for Herman Law’s ongoing and high-profile efforts.

“Partnering with InnoVision was an easy decision. From the first day, their team demonstrated a deep understanding of our mission and brought a level of strategic insight, creativity and responsiveness that immediately stood out,” said Roger Herman, Chief Business Officer at Herman Law. “We’re excited to have InnoVision as our Agency of Record and look forward to continuing our work together to elevate the Herman Law brand and amplify the impact of our advocacy.”

The partnership is grounded in a shared understanding of the importance of handling sensitive topics with care, clarity and professionalism. The marketing group has already supported Herman Law in press events across major cities, including Orlando, Baltimore, Los Angeles and San Diego — providing on-site media coordination, press conference support, interview facilitation and post-event media tracking to help ensure accurate, responsible media coverage while ensuring survivors’ voices are elevated and represented with professionalism and empathy.

From coordinating media events to developing long-term communications strategies, InnoVision continues to expand its role in supporting Herman Law — offering the law firm thoughtful and comprehensive PR solutions tailored to high-stakes environments.

“At Herman Law, our work demands sensitivity, discretion and purpose — and InnoVision has embraced that from day one,” said Jeff Herman, founding attorney at Herman Law. “They’ve taken the time to understand who we are and what drives us, tailoring every aspect of their approach with care and intention. Their partnership has already made a meaningful difference in how we communicate our mission and advocate for survivors.”

InnoVision’s PR team will continue to support Herman Law in cases nationwide, ensuring survivors’ voices are heard and represented accurately in media coverage. With this appointment, InnoVision also expands its leadership in legal and cause-driven communications.