Sensex Falls 690 Points, Markets End Week Lower

Stock Market Ends Week in Red: Sensex Drops 690 Points Amid Continued Downtrend

Mumbai, July 12, 2025 – The Indian stock market wrapped up the trading week on a disappointing note, extending its three-day losing streak. On Friday, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 689.81 points, or 0.83%, to close at 82,500.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index declined by 205.40 points (0.81%) and settled at 25,149.85.

Both indices opened lower and remained under selling pressure throughout the session, with broad-based declines seen across sectors. Out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex, only 7 managed to close in green, while the remaining 23 ended in losses. The Nifty 50 showed a similar pattern, with just 11 stocks gaining, and 39 declining.

One of the key drags on the market was Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), whose stock dropped by 3.46%, contributing significantly to the day’s fall.

Market sentiment was weighed down by global uncertainties, concerns over inflationary trends, and cautious investor positioning ahead of corporate earnings announcements. Analysts suggest that unless macroeconomic indicators show signs of improvement, volatility may persist in the short term.

As the market heads into the new week, investors are expected to closely track domestic inflation data, global cues, and Q1 earnings reports for direction.