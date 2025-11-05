Hettich to unleash new magic at Acetech 2025, showcasing its vision for the future of living and working spaces

Acetech, India’s premier trade exhibition for architects, interior designers, and building industry professionals, showcases the latest innovations in design, architecture, and interior solutions. As an Associate Partner, Hettich is all set to elevate magical interior experiences through its innovative German offerings. Their theme for the year is “Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion”, exhibiting how the fascination of versatile furniture worlds makes transformation an emotional experience. It brings forth a poised blend of smart design and precision engineering, transforming everyday environments into experiences of magic, comfort, efficiency, and aesthetics.

At the centre of the showcase will be their SpinLines family. By virtue of its turning swivelling systems, the SpinLines family lifts the boundaries hitherto prevailing in designing furniture. This creates what it takes to “Spinnovate your Space”. The SpinLines product family gives furniture manufacturers, fabricators, architects, and designers new potential for creating transformable living and working environments.

There will also be several other new attractions, including FurnSpin XL, Table Extension, Air Hinge, Luxury Linear Drawer System, Digital Locks, and Kitchen Accessories.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director at Hettich India, said: “We are delighted to showcase our latest German innovations at Acetech. Our theme for this year, ‘Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion,’ will redefine how we perceive space and use them intelligently, aesthetically and creatively. We invite you to Spinnovate your space and experience transformation like never before with our latest innovations. Alongside it, we have an array of award-winning magical solutions ready to captivate visitors with their cutting-edge design and functionality.”

You can visit the Hettich booth at Hall No. 1, Stall C 1-2, NESCO, Goregaon from 6th to 9th November.