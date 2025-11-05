Vinmar Collaborates with Celonis to Streamline its Global Supply Chains with AI and Process Intelligence

November 05th, 2025: Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, and Vinmar International, a global distributor of plastics and chemicals, at Celosphere 2025 showcased how Vinmar has transformed the $3 billion business unit’s Order- to-Cash (O2C) process into an automated, intelligent operation.
The previous O2C process required manual coordination across multiple teams and platforms, frequently resulting in complex logistics issues and unnecessary costs, such as expediting over 20% of orders by default.
Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Vinmar integrated real-time process data across core systems—including ERP, logistics, and banking—to create a living digital twin of its supply chain operations. This digital replica enables Vinmar to orchestrate people, systems, and AI:
- Automating order-to-cash workflows
- Proactively flagging distressed orders
- Reducing email traffic and handoffs
For example, if an order is at risk, Celonis automatically routes it to the right approver, provides a simple approval form, and coordinates the next steps – whether expediting shipping, postponing delivery, or updating order status. The operation now runs end-to-end with high efficiency and minimal manual work.
“Celonis’ platform is the foundation of our autonomous operations,” said Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar International. “It’s the intelligence layer, embedding AI directly into our workflow to automatically handle critical, real-time decisions and actions. This strategic shift is enabling us to deliver customer value, significantly reduce operational cost, and scale with unprecedented agility.”
“Vinmar’s success is a perfect blueprint for business transformation using AI powered by PI,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “We worked hand-in-hand with them to give their AI the context it needs, to ensure it was deployed in the right places, and to make it work with everything else they’re doing.”