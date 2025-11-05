Vinmar Collaborates with Celonis to Streamline its Global Supply Chains with AI and Process Intelligence

November 05th, 2025: Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, and Vinmar International, a global distributor of plastics and chemicals, at Celosphere 2025 showcased how Vinmar has transformed the $3 billion business unit’s Order- to-Cash (O2C) process into an automated, intelligent operation.

The previous O2C process required manual coordination across multiple teams and platforms, frequently resulting in complex logistics issues and unnecessary costs, such as expediting over 20% of orders by default.

Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Vinmar integrated real-time process data across core systems—including ERP, logistics, and banking—to create a living digital twin of its supply chain operations. This digital replica enables Vinmar to orchestrate people, systems, and AI:

Automating order-to-cash workflows

Proactively flagging distressed orders

Reducing email traffic and handoffs

For example, if an order is at risk, Celonis automatically routes it to the right approver, provides a simple approval form, and coordinates the next steps – whether expediting shipping, postponing delivery, or updating order status. The operation now runs end-to-end with high efficiency and minimal manual work.