Hinck Private Wealth Management Joins Osaic from Commonwealth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., October 22, 2025 — Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced that Hinck Private Wealth Management has joined its growing network of independent advisors. The Englewood, Florida-based team, founded in 1978, brings 47 years of experience to Osaic from Commonwealth.

CEO and Founder John Hinck, and Managing Partners Thomas and James Hinck, serve generations of families, designing investment strategies targeted to their clients’ specific needs and goals. The decision to join Osaic was driven by a desire to enhance the service they provide to clients.

“When evaluating the industry and what was available, our client’s best interest always comes first,” said Thomas Hinck. “Osaic stood out for its open-architecture technology and expansive wealth management platform, while also allowing us to continue using NFS – a major advantage for our team. These solutions will allow us to access the latest, leading capabilities in the marketplace to power our productivity and growth and better serve our clients.”

Active within their Englewood community, the team also valued Osaic’s commitment to community engagement and shared values.

“We’re proud to welcome a team that shares our values in empowering wealth and leaving lasting legacies,” said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development at Osaic. “This partnership with Hinck Private Wealth reflects our belief in empowering firms to thrive independently, with the assistance of a platform designed to accelerate productivity and free up time. Their future is bright and we’re honored to be part of it.”

With access to Osaic’s leading wealth management strategies, Hinck Private Wealth Management gains the scale, technology and support needed to achieve its goals and devote more time to helping clients build lasting legacies. Osaic remains committed to supporting teams who want to grow while staying true to their values and independence, including Pilot Rock Financial Advisors and AFC Planning Group.