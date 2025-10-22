Grasshopper Launches New Mobile-First Features to Simplify Communication, Elevate Professionalism, and Streamline Customer Connections for Small Businesses

BOSTON, October 22, 2025 — GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, today announced new innovative mobile-first features for Grasshopper, the virtual phone system for entrepreneurs that offers a dedicated business number and mobile app to manage business communications. Designed with small business owners and entrepreneurs in mind, Grasshopper’s new features introduce a simplified admin portal, unified conversation view, and AI transcription for recorded calls, all developed to empower entrepreneurs to manage their calls, texts, voicemails, and billing inquiries from anywhere.

“Grasshopper allows me to stay connected, organized, and professional no matter where I am, even if that’s on a cruise ship or halfway across the globe,” says Michele Cartwright, Owner of Destinations by Design. “The flexibility of being able to manage calls from anywhere, route calls to my team, and present a polished front for our agency has been invaluable. It’s one of those tools that quietly does its job really well, which is exactly what you want in the background of a busy business.”

Grasshopper’s newest features include:

AI transcriptions for recorded calls: Easily convert recorded calls into searchable text files using AI. No need to pause and play audio, just spot check calls directly from the admin portal.

Organized customer conversations: Grasshopper provides a chronological history of calls, texts, and voicemails for each phone number all in one place on both mobile and desktop apps, with easy search and filter options.

Simplified account admin from anywhere: The new admin portal is designed for simplicity and mobility, with an updated home screen for quick access to the most utilized settings, optimized navigations from your mobile device, and a dedicated rewards center with exclusive partner discounts.

Mobile billing made easy: Grasshopper partners with Invoice Simple, a leading mobile invoicing and billing solution, to help small business owners manage payments on the go. Through this partnership, Grasshopper customers receive an exclusive discount at sign up.

“Grasshopper is committed to giving small business owners the freedom and flexibility to run their business from anywhere,” said Scott Manning, General Manager of Grasshopper. “With our new mobile-friendly admin portal, streamlined conversations interface, and AI-powered call transcriptions, we’re making it easier than ever for small business owners to stay organized and in control, no matter where work takes them.”