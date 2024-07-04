Historic Records on Wall Street in a Holiday-shortened Session

Today’s market analysis on behalf of Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo – Market Analyst Latam at xs.com

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices reached new all-time highs in a shortened trading session due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States on July 4, 2024. The S&P 500 climbed to 5,547 points, while the Nasdaq surged to 20,220 points, setting new milestones in financial history. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average did not follow the same trend and retreated to 39,300 points. These movements were influenced by the release of weaker economic data, which sparked expectations of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The market’s enthusiasm was not entirely surprising. The previous day, investors had welcomed remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested that inflation might be slowing down. This perception was bolstered by the release of new data showing an unexpected drop in factory orders and a contraction in service sector activity, both indicators of a potential economic slowdown. This combination of factors fueled hopes that the Fed might lower interest rates to support economic growth.

The Fed’s June meeting minutes have clarified the central bank’s economic outlook more. Most participants at the meeting anticipated a gradual slowdown in the U.S. economy and viewed the current monetary policy as restrictive. Despite the slowdown, the Fed has kept cautious, waiting for more data before considering an interest rate cut. For now, rates remain in the 5.50% range, reflecting the central bank’s prudence in managing inflation and economic growth.

Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have expressed that additional rate hikes might be necessary if inflation resurges. This dual approach underscores the complexity of the current situation, where the Fed must balance supporting economic growth and containing inflation. Uncertainty about the future direction of monetary policy remains a key factor for investors and financial markets.

In conclusion, the July 3, 2024, session highlights markets’ sensitivity to economic data and monetary policy signals. As the U.S. economy shows signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve’s expectations of interest rate cuts have propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices to new records. However, the central bank’s caution and the possibility of future rate adjustments suggest that investors brace for volatility and uncertainty in the coming months.