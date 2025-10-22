HomeServe Expands Service Offerings with Acquisition of The Manchester Group, LLC

NORWALK, Conn., October 22, 2025 — HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions, announced the acquisition of The Manchester Group, LLC, dba IGS Home Warranty, (“Manchester”) from Interstate Gas Supply LLC d/b/a IGS Energy (“IGS Energy”) based in Dublin, Ohio. The transaction, which was finalized on July 31, 2025, marks a significant step in HomeServe’s mission to expand the delivery of reliable home repair services to customers across North America.

Manchester provides repair service plans to IGS Energy’s residential retail energy customer base, supporting homeowners with essential repair coverage for plumbing, electric, HVAC and other household appliances and systems. The acquisition encompasses approximately 113,000 repair service plans currently in place with IGS Energy residential customers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, service plans offered through Citizens Energy Group in Indianapolis under the UtilityShield brand and offered through SCANA Energy in Georgia under the SCANA Home Warranty brand were included in the transaction.

“This acquisition underscores HomeServe’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality repair solutions for homeowners,” said Tom Rusin, CEO at HomeServe. “We welcome these Manchester customers, and the service plans they hold into the HomeServe family, and we’re excited to continue delivering them peace of mind with dependable repair coverage.”

On October 7, 2025, HomeServe sent a written notification to all Manchester customers to inform them of this change. Customers are assured that no action is necessary on their part, and there will be no changes to the coverage benefits or pricing of the service plans they currently have. Once the transition period concludes on November 22, 2025, HomeServe will take over as the administrator of the service plans. During this transition period, HomeServe and Manchester are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for customers. Moving forward, these plans will be underwritten by North American Warranty, Inc., and HomeServe will oversee all service requests for covered repairs.