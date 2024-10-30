Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Hosts Groundbreaking Road Safety Convention In Karnal, Haryana For School Educators

Karnal, 30th October 2024: In a significant move towards advocating traffic safety awareness, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today held a pivotal Road Safety Convention in Karnal, Haryana. This event, a key initiative of HMSI’s ongoing project – Mindset Development for Our Future Generation, underscores the company’s dedication to cultivate road safety consciousness from an early age.

The convention witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 school principals and teachers representing government schools of Karnal. Distinguished guests at the event included Ms. Jyotsna Mishra – Deputy District Education Officer, Karnal; Mr. Deepak Verma -District Science Specialist, Karnal; Mr. Vipin Sharma-District FLN Coordinator, Karnal; Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj – Operating Officer – Corporate Affairs, HMSI; Mr. Harpreet Singh- General Manager-Safety Riding Division, Corporate Affairs, HMSI.

In the context of India’s challenging traffic environment, HMSI emphasizes on the crucial role of education and mindset development in shaping responsible road behavior. The convention aimed to address the pressing need for enhanced road safety awareness among students and communities. With the current traffic scenario in India highlighting the necessity for disciplined road usage, HMSI focuses on presenting innovative educational modules designed to instill a safety-first mindset in children.

Anchored by HMSI’s global safety slogan ‘Safety for Everyone’, these specially curated age-specific modules are intended to be integrated into school curriculums, providing students with essential road safety knowledge and skills. With relentless efforts, HMSI has successfully conducted 8 Road Safety conventions across the country so far, that have already reached over 1200 schools and educated more than 3 lakh students nationwide. Building on these achievements, HMSI is poised to expand its road safety initiatives to more cities in the coming months.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In April 2021, Honda announced its goal of achieving zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 2050. As part of its broader CSR strategy, HMSI aligns with the company’s global vision for zero traffic fatalities by 2050 and the Government of India’s goal of reducing road fatalities to 50% by 2030.

HMSI strives to be a company which society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on road safety awareness to all sections of the community with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large. One critical aspect of achieving this goal is inculcating a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter.

The company’s comprehensive road safety programs include daily sessions at our adopted 10 Traffic Training Parks and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers across the country. These sessions are conducted by our skilled safety instructors to make road safety education accessible to every part of the society. HMSI’s road safety initiatives have impacted over 7.7 million Indians.