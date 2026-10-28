How Credit Report Errors Can Affect Your Mortgage Approval

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial steps most people take, and your credit report plays a central role in whether a lender says yes. Mortgage underwriters rely on your credit history to judge how risky a loan will be. When that history contains errors, you could face a higher interest rate, a larger down payment requirement, or an outright denial, even if you have managed your finances responsibly.

Why Mortgage Lenders Look So Closely

Most mortgage lenders pull a tri-merge report that combines data from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. They often use the middle of your three scores to qualify you. That means a mistake on just one report can drag down the score that matters most. Lenders also review the details of each account, so an inaccurate collection or late payment can raise questions during underwriting.

Common Errors That Hurt Mortgage Applicants

Some of the most frequent mistakes include:

Accounts that belong to someone with a similar name

Paid debts still showing a balance

Late payments that were actually made on time

Closed accounts reported as open and delinquent

Duplicate collection entries for a single debt

Outdated negative items that should have aged off

Each of these can lower your score or make your debt-to-income ratio look worse than it really is. Because debt-to-income is a key factor in mortgage approval, an incorrect balance alone can push you outside a lender’s guidelines.

The Cost of a Lower Score

Even a small score difference can have a large financial impact. Mortgage pricing is often tiered, so dropping below a threshold can raise your interest rate. Over a 30-year loan, a fraction of a percentage point can add up to thousands of dollars. Lower scores may also limit the loan programs available to you or increase private mortgage insurance costs.

Fixing Errors Before You Apply

The smartest move is to review your credit reports several months before you start house hunting. This gives you time to dispute mistakes and see the corrections reflected in your scores. Understanding the credit repair process helps you know what to expect: you identify inaccurate items, submit disputes with supporting documentation, and follow up until the bureaus complete their investigations, which typically take about 30 days.

Keep copies of every letter and response. If an error is corrected, request updated reports so you can confirm the change before your lender pulls your credit.

What to Do If You Are Already in Underwriting

If you discover an error after applying, tell your loan officer right away. Some lenders can request a rapid rescore once you provide proof that an item has been corrected. This process can update your scores within days rather than weeks, but it depends on having clear documentation.

Protecting Your Credit During the Process

While preparing for a mortgage, avoid opening new credit accounts, making large purchases on credit, or closing old cards. Keep paying every bill on time and keep balances low. These steps protect the progress you make by correcting errors.

Final Thoughts

Credit report errors are more common than many people realize, and they can quietly stand between you and your new home. By reviewing your reports early, disputing inaccuracies, and maintaining good habits, you give yourself the best chance at a smooth approval and a better mortgage rate.