Hybrid Work Boom Drives IWG’s Record Expansion

IWG ANNOUNCES RECORD NETWORK EXPANSION AND STRONG Q3 PERFORMANCE AMID SURGING DEMAND FOR HYBRID WORKSPACES

India, Nov 18: International Workplace Group plc, the world’s largest hybrid workspace platform, with a network in over 120 countries through flexible workspace brands such as Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, announced its results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025. The Group delivered another quarter of strong performance, driven by sustained demand for hybrid working and continued success of its capital-light growth strategy.

In Q3 2025, IWG achieved system-wide revenue of USD 1.1 billion, representing a 4% increase year-on-year. This solid growth across core markets underscores the strong global demand for flexible workspace solutions. Notably, the Managed & Franchised division stood out as a key growth driver, with revenue surging 36% year-on-year— a clear indication of the rapidly growing global adoption of flexible workspace partnership models.

IWG achieved a more than 40% year-over-year increase in both new centre signings (335) and openings (215) during the quarter, demonstrating rapid expansion and market capture. The total room pipeline stands at an additional 190,000 rooms (signed, not yet opened), expected to produce system-wide revenues of more than $1.6 billion annually upon maturity.

Additionally, IWG reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance and maintained a disciplined focus on cost control, capital efficiency, and shareholder returns, with USD 140 million of capital expected to be returned through cashflow and 130 million through share buybacks this year.

Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of International Workplace Group plc, commented: “I am pleased with the financial results in the third quarter of 2025. The incremental investment we have made in our Managed & Franchised segment has already led to an acceleration in the number of locations we have opened and added to the pipeline as we continue to expand our network and coverage. The evolution of occupancy and pricing sets us up well for further growth in the remainder of the year and into 2026. Operational cash generation is enabling the ongoing share buyback.”

India Remains a High-Growth Market with Significant Potential

In the first three quarters of 2025, IWG signed 59 new locations across India through its capital-light partnership model. With established presence in key metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the company is extending its reach into emerging business hubs such as Surat, Patiala, Vijayawada, Salem, Calicut, and Thiruvananthapuram. Currently operating more than 115 centres across roughly 30 cities, IWG plans to quadruple its footprint in the country over the next five years, eyeing a network of 500 locations as it continues to capitalise on accelerating hybrid work adoption, strong partner demand, and a growing need for flexible workspace solutions among enterprises, startups and local businesses nationwide.