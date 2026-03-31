Tamam Finance Taps TrafficGuard to Curb Fraudulent Installs, Boost Attribution Integrity

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 31st March – , a leading digital financial service, chose Tamam Finance , a leading digital financial service, chose TrafficGuard to protect mobile attribution integrity and drive growth by eliminating ad fraud. By implementing TrafficGuard’s Mobile App fraud prevention solution, Tamam and global media agency partner OMD MENA were able to take real-time control over mobile attribution quality. This enabled them to redirect investment towards genuine, incremental performance, resulting in US$120,000 in projected annual media efficiency improvements.

TrafficGuard’s solution allows Tamam to make better informed budgetary decisions with clean, trustworthy attribution signals. The analysis flagged that up to 66% of Tamam’s installs were potentially invalid or misattributed traffic, reinforcing the need for advanced fraud prevention controls. It was deployed and integrated at click level, install level, and post-attribution level to prevent fraudulent clicks and impressions from reaching the mobile measurement partner (MMP) from the first interactions. This enabled OMD and Tamam to protect mobile app budgets, improve MMP attribution, and ensure future growth in a more secure and transparent mobile advertising environment.

“Mobile ad fraud prevention has become increasingly critical for fintech growth teams. Fraudulent installs, misattributed conversions, and invalid post-install activity are draining budgets, distorting optimisation signals, and redirecting spend away from genuine customer acquisition,” said Mathew Ratty, CEO at TrafficGuard. “By deploying TrafficGuard’s Mobile App solution, Tamam and OMD MENA are proactively blocking invalid traffic across the full install journey, from click validation through to post-attribution analysis. With clean MMP data powering their decisions, they have the confidence that their campaigns are driving real users and genuine growth.”

Tamam Finance is a digital financing service and the first company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be licensed by the Saudi Central Bank to provide digital financial solutions tailored to individuals. Tamam offers Shari’a compliant instant approval financing for up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals in a quick, easy, secure and fully digital solution.

When user acquisition decisions are grounded in verified attribution data, optimisation becomes significantly more effective,” said Thamer Almuhaysin, Digital Marketing Manager at Tamam. “With TrafficGuard validating installs and filtering invalid traffic across our app campaigns, we’ve been able to trust our MMP data, sharpen budget allocation, and drive genuine, sustainable growth.