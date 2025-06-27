3,100 human calculators to compete at Telangana Regional Prodigy Contest

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana and CEO of Industry & Investment Cell (CMO & SPEED), to be the chief guest

Hyderabad, June 27, 2025: In an extraordinary showcase of mental agility and speed, 3,100 children aged 7 to 12 will compete in the 21st Telangana Regional Prodigy, a one-of-its-kind mental arithmetic contest to be held on June 29 at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad.

Organised by SIP Academy, India’s largest skill development organisation for children, this competition will see young “human calculators” attempt to outperform machines—solving over 200 sums in just 11 minutes, based on their level of abacus training.

The contest will be held in two massive rounds, each hosting 1,550 students: Round 1 begins at 8:00 AM and the Round 2 starts at 11:00 AM

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana and CEO of Industry & Investment Cell (CMO & SPEED), will grace the event as Chief Guest, alongside Mr. Sibi Sekhar, Director, SIP Academy.

“Prodigy is a platform to identify and celebrate our brightest minds each year. Over the past several years, SIP Academy has conducted over 200 such events across India,” said the organisers.

Winners of this regional contest will represent Telangana at the National Prodigy Championship.

As part of the event, a convocation ceremony will also be held for 300 students who have completed the prestigious Grand Master Level of SIP Abacus Training—the most advanced stage in the program. This level focuses on high-level mental arithmetic, including complex decimal operations, giving students a strong edge in competitive exams such as Math Olympiads and IIT entrance tests.

Math anxiety—is a widespread and serious issue among schoolchildren in India, affecting not just academic performance but also confidence, long-term career choices, and mental health. SIP Academy’s contests like Prodigy help turn fear into fun. NEP 2020 encourages experiential learning, logical reasoning, and conceptual clarity from early grades.