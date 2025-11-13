IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Commence Chief Technology Officer Programme, Equipping Leaders to Drive Technology-led Business Transformation

Mumbai, November 13, 2025: As technology moves from being a business enabler to becoming the very foundation of strategy and growth, the role of the Chief Technology Officer has never been more critical. CTOs today are expected to go beyond managing systems and are expected to architect innovation, guide responsible digital transformation, and translate technology decisions into measurable business value. Yet, achieving this shift demands a new breed of strategic technology leaders, who can bridge the skill gap and contribute towards India’s growth trajectory. According to the Future of Jobs Report, around 63 in every 100 Indian workers will require training by 2030, but 12 in every 100 may be unable to access it, leaving more than 70 million workers potentially unprepared for a technology-driven future.

To address this growing need for strategic and future-ready leadership, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a leading business school that is ranked 5th amongst all B-schools in India (ranked by FT-100), in collaboration with Emeritus, has commenced its Chief Technology Officer Programme. It stands out for its unique focus on enabling participants to shape and sustain technology-strategy alignment that delivers measurable business impact. Blending academic rigour, industry relevance, and experiential learning, it cultivates tech-inspired leadership that drives enterprise-wide transformation.

The programme is designed for new, aspiring, and experienced CTOs who want to harness technology and strategy to drive faster business outcomes. It is also tailored for emerging CTOs and CIOs seeking to build strategic acumen and innovation capabilities, seasoned technology leaders aiming to strengthen tech–business alignment and create organisation-wide impact. Additionally, it is also beneficial for business owners or leaders looking to leverage technology for digital disruption, sustained competitiveness, and accelerated growth.

Speaking on the programme, Mr. Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India & APAC, Emeritus, said, “Technology leadership today is about driving meaningful business outcomes through clarity of vision and strategic agility. This programme is designed to help leaders strengthen that intersection of technology and strategy, enabling them to make high-impact decisions. Through this collaboration with IIM Lucknow, we aim to empower professionals with the strategic perspective and leadership depth needed to turn technology into a true business differentiator.”

The Chief Technology Officer Programme by IIM Lucknow offers an immersive and forward-looking learning experience designed to shape strategic technology leaders. The programme features 100% live online lectures led by IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts, complemented by a 3-day campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. Participants gain valuable practitioner insights from leading technology experts and apply their learning through a capstone project guided by the IIM Lucknow faculty. Alongside developing a personalised CTO playbook, learners acquire critical leadership and strategic skills, and get a chance to engage in peer-to-peer networking with CTOs. The modules of this programme include innovating for artificial intelligence (AI), value chain digitalisation, robotics at the cutting edge, and mastering cloud strategy and adoption, among others.

Programme Details:

Start Date: 30 December 2025

Duration: 10 months

Mode: Live online sessions by IIM Lucknow faculty + On-Campus Immersion

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3) or post-graduate with a minimum of 10 years of work experience

Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and an opportunity to gain the IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status.