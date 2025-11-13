Malaysia Aviation Group Announces Appointment of New President and Group Chief Executive Officer

India, 13 November 2025: The Board of Directors of Malaysia Aviation Group (“MAG”) today announced that Datuk Captain Izham Ismail will be retiring from his position as Group Managing Director effective 31 January 2026, following an accomplished career spanning more than four decades with the company. In line with the Group’s strategic succession plan, the Board has appointed Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar (“Captain Nasa”) as President and Group Chief Executive Officer, a new designation succeeding the former Group Managing Director.

Datuk Captain Izham began his career with Malaysia Airlines as a pilot in 1979 and rose through the ranks to hold various key leadership roles before being appointed as the Group Managing Director on 1 December 2017, making him the company’s longest-serving chief executive to date. During his tenure, Captain Izham oversaw key financial restructuring and operational improvement efforts that helped return MAG to profitability in recent years. The Group’s stronger financial position now puts it in a better standing to embark on its next phase of growth towards improved performance and more sustainable operations under new leadership.

Captain Nasa, a home-grown leader with more than three decades of experience across flight operations, management and strategic roles within MAG, has held several leadership positions within the Group, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Airlines. He brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of MAG’s business, culture and strategic ambitions, having led multiple transformation initiatives, including the successful turnaround of MASwings in 2022 and the implementation of profit-driven structures under the Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 (LTBP2.0).

As President and Group CEO, Captain Nasa will oversee the execution of MAG’s strategic priorities, driving operational excellence, customer experience and sustainable growth across both its airlines and non-airlines portfolio, as the Group advances its LTBP3.0 and strengthens its position as a leading aviation group.

Captain Nasa’s appointment marks an important milestone in MAG’s ongoing evolution, ensuring

continuity in leadership and execution across the Group’s portfolio of businesses.

Captain Nasa will be supported by a strong and capable management team across the Group and three profit centres – namely Airline Business, Loyalty and Travel Services and Aviation Services.

Dato’ Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Board Member of MAG and Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, said, “On behalf of the Board and the entire MAG family, we extend our sincere gratitude to Datuk Captain Izham for his outstanding service and leadership. He has exemplified relentless commitment, integrity and passion in guiding MAG through pivotal periods of transformation and growth. His tenure has strengthened the Group, defined its strategic direction and fostered a high- performance culture that positions MAG for continued success. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

We are pleased to welcome Captain Nasa as President and Group CEO of Malaysia Aviation Group. He brings extensive experience within the Group and a deep understanding of the business and industry. The Board has full confidence in his leadership to advance MAG’s strategic priorities and strengthen the Group’s position in a competitive global aviation landscape.”