IMI Unveils New Unified Logo, Bringing Delhi, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar Campuses Under One Identity

New identity brings IMI’s three campuses together through a common visual language while building on the institution’s legacy and future aspirations.

New Delhi, Oct 20: IMI, India’s first corporate-sponsored business school and part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, has unveiled a new logo that brings IMI Delhi, IMI Kolkata and IMI Bhubaneswar under one common visual identity.

The new identity replaces the campus-specific logos with a single, unified IMI logo, creating a common visual expression across the institution. While each campus continues to have its own history, community and experiences, the new identity reflects the shared legacy, values and vision that connect them.

More than a visual change, the new logo represents where IMI comes from and where it is headed. It builds on decades of learning, leadership and impact while reflecting the institution’s aspirations for a more contemporary, connected and globally oriented future.

The design itself carries meaning. The dual “I” represents the relationship between the institution and the individual, a reminder that IMI’s legacy has been shaped not only by the institution, but by the growth, journeys and achievements of its people. The subtle “M” represents leadership as the bridge between knowledge and action, while the strong vertical form reflects the stability, integrity and academic excellence that have long been central to IMI.

The colour palette carries its own significance. Blue represents the trust, intelligence and credibility that IMI has built over the years, while red reflects the passion, ambition and bold thinking that will drive its next chapter.Mr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said, “IMI has been an important part of our commitment to building institutions that shape future leaders and contribute meaningfully to the world of business. The vision of ‘One IMI’ reflects the strength of bringing our three campuses together through a shared identity while building on the legacy, values and academic foundations established over the years. The new identity is part of a larger transformation at IMI, which includes evolving the curriculum and introducing career-focused tracks to better prepare students for the changing world of business. As the institution enters its next chapter, our focus is on building on this strong foundation while remaining forward-looking and responsive to the needs of business and society.

”Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, CEO, IMI, said, “I see the new identity as a reflection of what IMI has always stood for. To me, IMI represents a culture of innovation, the ability to relentlessly question assumptions, experiment and stay perpetually agile. As we bring our three campuses together under the vision of ‘One IMI’, this identity reflects both our shared legacy and our ambition to keep evolving with the times.”

The unveiling comes at a time of wider evolution for IMI. The institution has recently revamped its flagship PGDM curriculum for the 2026–28 batch, reflecting the changing demands of business and the capabilities required of future managers. The redesigned curriculum places greater emphasis on practice-led learning, emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and ESG, career-oriented pathways and engagement with industry.

The academic evolution reflects a broader reality facing management education: the role of the manager is changing as technology reshapes businesses, career paths become increasingly interdisciplinary and organisations place greater emphasis on sustainability and responsible leadership. For IMI, adapting to these changes is a continuation of its longstanding connection between management education and the world of business.

The same connection goes back to 1981, when IMI was established as India’s first corporate-sponsored business school. Over the past 45 years, the institution has grown its academic footprint from its Delhi campus to include Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, while building a wider community of students, alumni, faculty and industry partners.

The new identity reflects that journey and brings together an institution that has grown considerably while retaining the values and legacy on which it was founded.

IMI’s ongoing evolution is also reflected in its standing in global management education. IMI Delhi is ranked #90 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 Ranking, marking its fifth consecutive year in the global top 100.