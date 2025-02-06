Michelin-Starred Chef Tom Shepherd Expands into Premium Spirits with Twofold Spirits

Michelin-starred chef and Great British Menu winner Tom Shepherd has launched Twofold Spirits, a premium spirits brand developed in collaboration with his wife, Charlotte. Drawing on his extensive culinary expertise, Shepherd brings a chef-led approach to spirit production, focusing on depth, balance, and complexity.

Bringing a Culinary Mindset to Spirits

With a career spanning some of the UK’s most prestigious kitchens, including those of Sat Bains and Michael Wignall, Shepherd is renowned for his innovative use of flavor. Twofold Spirits applies the same principles that have defined his culinary success—precise ingredient selection, expert layering of flavors, and a commitment to quality craftsmanship.

“In the kitchen, I constantly explore how flavors interact and evolve,” Shepherd explains. “With Twofold Spirits, I’ve taken that same philosophy and applied it to spirits—creating products that are refined, multi-dimensional, and built for those who appreciate complexity and innovation.”

Product Portfolio & Market Positioning

Twofold Spirits debuts with two distinct offerings, both designed to appeal to consumers seeking premium, craft-driven spirits with unique flavor profiles:

• Banana Rum (40% ABV) – A smooth and aromatic rum featuring natural banana, toasted caramel, and vanilla. Positioned as a versatile product, it is suited for both cocktails and neat sipping.

• Thai Green Gin (40% ABV) – Inspired by Southeast Asian flavors, this gin includes juniper, lemongrass, coriander, kaffir lime, and a touch of red chili, offering a distinctive twist on a classic spirit.

Both spirits are crafted to stand out in the growing premium alcohol market, targeting consumers who value innovation, craftsmanship, and sophisticated taste experiences.

Distribution & Availability

Twofold Spirits is currently available exclusively through the brand’s website (www.twofold-spirits.com) and select stockists, with prices starting at £38 per bottle. The brand’s premium positioning and chef-driven approach make it a strong contender in both the direct-to-consumer and on-trade markets.

About Tom Shepherd

Shepherd is a Michelin-starred chef based in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. He trained at leading UK restaurants, including Sat Bains, The Latymer, and Adam’s, before opening his own restaurant, Upstairs by Tom Shepherd in Lichfield, which earned Staffordshire’s first Michelin star within four months. Shepherd is also a trustee of Kids’ Village, a charity supporting children with critical illnesses.

Conclusion

With Twofold Spirits, Tom Shepherd is leveraging his culinary expertise to bring a new level of creativity and refinement to the premium spirits sector. By combining innovative flavors with high-quality craftsmanship, the brand is positioned to attract discerning consumers looking for a distinctive drinking experience.