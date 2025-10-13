India to Host 8th Session of Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs in Guwahati

Guwahati, Assam| 13th Oct, 2025: India, the “Spice Bowl of the World,” is set to host the 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH8) from 13 to 17 October 2025 at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati. Organized by the Spices Board, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, this global meeting reaffirms India’s leadership in setting international standards for spices and culinary herbs.

Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Governor of Assam will inaugurate the CCSCH 8 on 13th October 2025. The session will bring together international delegates, policymakers, scientists, and trade experts from Codex member countries to deliberate on global standards that ensure the safety, quality, and fair trade of spices and herbs. Around 140 delegates from 38 countries are expected to attend the session.

Hosting CCSCH8 in Guwahati highlights India’s commitment to strengthening Codex initiatives and promoting spice diversity from the North-eastern region—home to unique indigenous varieties. Assam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, world-renowned tea gardens, and rich cultural heritage, provides a fitting backdrop for this global gathering.

As the host, India continues to play a pivotal role in developing Codex standards for spices and culinary herbs, ensuring consumer protection and facilitating fair international trade.