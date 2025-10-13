Urban Green Gala Honors Suffolk Chairman and CEO John Fish for Advancing Sustainability in Built World

BOSTON, October 13, 2025 — John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders in the country, was honored at the 2025 Urban Green Gala in New York City for his leadership and commitment to sustainable building practices.

The Gala is hosted annually by Urban Green Council, a New York City–based nonprofit established in 2002 that works to decarbonize buildings and create healthy, resilient communities. Through data-driven policy, research, and education for building professionals, Urban Green advances energy efficiency and transforms New York’s green building policies by engaging multiple stakeholders and addressing critical areas such as building codes and electrification. Each year, the Gala recognizes visionaries who are driving transformative change in the building industry and working to decarbonize cities for a healthier future.

This year’s highest honor was presented to Mr. Fish, recognizing his trailblazing leadership and unwavering commitment to positioning Suffolk as a national model for sustainable building. Under his direction, Suffolk has become a driving force for change and sustainable practices in the built world. The company integrates sustainable strategies and practices throughout every phase of the building lifecycle:

Suffolk Design: Suffolk’s design-build business unit partners closely with clients to integrate sustainability early using AI and design intelligence, enabling low-carbon strategies from preconstruction through occupancy.

Suffolk Technologies: Suffolk’s venture capital affiliate invests in breakthrough climate technology startups and solutions that are delivering real value on projects.

Suffolk Construction: Suffolk’s operations teams stay attuned to evolving sustainable practices and seamlessly incorporate them into delivery, aligning environmental responsibility with client goals.

“I share this recognition with my Suffolk teams and our partners who are committed to sustainable design and construction, and who are willing to play a leadership role in our industry,” said Mr. Fish. “Our industry has an opportunity and a responsibility to lead by example and pave the way toward a more efficient and energy-resilient future. By combining our commitment to environmental responsibility with advanced technology and data, we can drive meaningful change in the built environment, deliver measurable benefits to our communities, and advance sustainable outcomes.”

“Urban Green salutes John Fish and Suffolk for their comprehensive approach to sustainability,” said John Mandyck, CEO of Urban Green Council. “With buildings representing the largest share of climate emissions in big cities, leaders like Suffolk demonstrate the much needed pathway for building decarbonization.”

Urban Green Council leaders highlighted Suffolk’s commitment to workforce development and training, including its support for education initiatives that prepare the next generation of green building professionals. Suffolk’s integration of design intelligence, data analytics and advanced digital tools to optimize building performance was also cited as a model for how large construction firms can lead on climate action.

This recognition underscores Suffolk’s mission to transform the construction industry and build a greener, more resilient future by combining cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and strong industry collaboration.