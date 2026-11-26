November 26, 2026, Moscow

The AI Journey conference hosted a world premiere: for the first time, a humanoid robot took part in an ice show. Sber’s robot Yuni took to the ice together with Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova. Technically, this became possible thanks to the work of leading engineers at Sber’s Robotics Center.

This is the first time in the world that a robot has stepped onto the ice as a participant in an ice show. Yuni performed dance combinations, interacted with a partner on the ice, and kept its balance on the slippery surface. Behind each of its movements lies highly complex engineering work: it was necessary not only to ensure stability and precision, but also to achieve synchronization, without which genuine stage interaction is impossible.

For Sber, the ice arena became a proving ground for advancing physical AI technologies. A complex environment, unusual for a robot, places special demands on motion control, coordination, and stability. Solving problems like these brings closer the arrival of robots that will be able to confidently perform a variety of actions and interact with people not only on stage, but also in industry, logistics, and everyday life.

The production is based on the Russian fairy tale The Frog Princess. The mini performance, timed to Sber’s 185th anniversary, brought together the artistry of the best of Russian figure skating, music, theater, and the latest achievements in robotics. The project was created by composer Pyotr Dranga and stage director Ilya Averbukh. The authors set themselves a task that goes beyond demonstrating technology: to blend the movements of a human and a robot into a single artistic story. Anna Shcherbakova brought to the project the highest standards of athletic excellence, Ilya Averbukh translated the engineering challenge into the language of choreography, and Pyotr Dranga’s music helped turn a technological experiment into a modern take on a Russian fairy tale.

Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president, head of Technology and AI, Sberbank:

“Ice is a very challenging environment for a robot, and every element Yuni performs is a major piece of engineering work on balance, coordination, and partnering. On a slippery surface, the robot has to instantly assess its position, control its movement, and stay upright. For us, this is an important milestone in the development of robotics: we are teaching robots not simply to carry out individual commands, but to act in a changing physical environment. That is why we went to the best in the business, Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova, so that her experience and skills could help create robots that will be able to work confidently alongside humans in everyday life.”

Vladislav Kreynin, Senior Vice President, Head of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

“We set out to do more than demonstrate the unique capabilities of Sber’s robots — this was the first step toward an ice show called Russian Fairy Tales, in which robots become full-fledged participants of the performance, on a par with the best figure skaters of our country. It matters to us that breakthrough solutions at the intersection of technology, art, and sport are being born in Russia. For us, a fairy tale show on ice is a continuation of the ideas behind the Russian Fairy Tales ballet, whose premiere we presented for Sber’s 185th anniversary at the Bolshoi Theater. The Russian cultural code gives us inspiration and room for bold experiments — I am confident that this project will find an audience around the world.”

The ice premiere became part of Sber’s program at AI Journey, built around the synergy of technology and art. It is in such collaboration that the future takes shape, one where artificial intelligence helps reveal human talent in new ways.

AI Journey is an annual international conference that brings together leading professionals in the field of artificial intelligence. It is dedicated to cutting-edge AI developments, their impact on science, the economy, and public life, as well as the promotion of innovation among young people. Last year, more than 300 speakers from various countries, including Russia, India, China, and the US, spoke at the event.