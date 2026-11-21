Kisbis Food Industries, located at Plot No. 28/1, Phase-3, GIDC Naroda, Ahmedabad – 382330, Gujarat, India, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cream wafer biscuits and related food products. The company focuses on offering wafer biscuit products under its established brand names, catering to consumers who enjoy crispy wafer biscuits with delicious cream fillings.

Building Brand Recognition Through Trusted Trademarks

Kisbis Food Industries operates with a focus on developing and marketing its cream wafer biscuit products under distinctive brand identities. The company uses the trademarks KISBIS and LUSSITO to identify and distinguish its products in the marketplace.

These brand names are associated with the company’s cream wafer biscuits and wafer biscuit product range. Through these trademarks, the business aims to establish product recognition and strengthen its presence in the food products segment.

Commitment to Product Identity and Market Presence

The use of distinctive trademarks plays an important role in helping consumers identify products and recognise their source. Kisbis Food Industries uses its brand names as an essential part of its product identity and marketing activities, supporting the identification and promotion of its cream wafer biscuit products.

Trademark Ownership

The trademarks and brand names KISBIS and LUSSITO are owned by Mr. Vasudev Mansharam Pirtani, proprietor of Kisbis Food Industries. These trademarks are used in connection with the identification and marketing of cream wafer biscuits and related wafer biscuit products manufactured and marketed by the business.

Strengthening Its Brand Identity

With its focus on manufacturing and marketing cream wafer biscuits, Kisbis Food Industries continues to build its product identity through its distinctive brand names. The company aims to maintain brand recognition and strengthen its position in the biscuit and food products industry.