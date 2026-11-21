NEW YORK, Nov 21 — Rockstar Games®, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI day one retail sales* reached $3.79 billion, setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Achieving a near perfect score of 99 on Metacritic and resounding critical acclaim, Grand Theft Auto VI sold 32.5 million units pre-release, a new record across all platforms.

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” said Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is available at the PlayStation® Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and global retailers and storefronts.