IndiGo will be the Launch Carrier of Noida International Airport

May 08: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, will begin operations at Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). IndiGowill be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport on 15 June 2026.

IndiGo will progressively introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier‑2 and tier‑3 destinations including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, Srinagar, among others. This reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to strengthening India’s aviation network as it aims to offer wider travel choices and improved access to customers travelling to and from the National Capital Region. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners.

Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR – IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

Among the largest greenfield airport projects in India, Noida International Airport is set to emerge as a major gateway for domestic, and eventually, international travellers. The airport has been developed with the vision of an integrated multi-modal connectivity, supported by extensive road and rail links that will connect Delhi-NCR with the wider western Uttar Pradesh region. The launch of IndiGo’s operations from NIA not only offers greater access for customers across the National Capital Region and enhances its domestic connectivity but also supports India’s infrastructure-driven aviation growth.

Schedule of flights to/from Noida International Airport (NIA)