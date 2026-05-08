IndiGo will be the Launch Carrier of Noida International Airport

May 8, 2026 Neel Achary business 0

May 08: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, will begin operations at Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). IndiGowill be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport on 15 June 2026.

IndiGo will progressively introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier‑2 and tier‑3 destinations including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, Srinagar, among others. This reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to strengthening India’s aviation network as it aims to offer wider travel choices and improved access to customers travelling to and from the National Capital Region. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners.

Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR – IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

Among the largest greenfield airport projects in India, Noida International Airport is set to emerge as a major gateway for domestic, and eventually, international travellers. The airport has been developed with the vision of an integrated multi-modal connectivity, supported by extensive road and rail links that will connect Delhi-NCR with the wider western Uttar Pradesh region. The launch of IndiGo’s operations from NIA not only offers greater access for customers across the National Capital Region and enhances its domestic connectivity but also supports India’s infrastructure-driven aviation growth.

Schedule of flights to/from Noida International Airport (NIA)

Sector                                                                          

Flight No.               

Days of Operation                                            

Departure          

Arrival            

Special inaugural flights on 15 June 2026

Lucknow – Noida

6E 2278

15 June 2026

07:05

08:05

Noida – Bengaluru

6E 2278

15 June 2026

08:35

11:05

Bengaluru – Noida

6E 2279

15 June 2026

15:45

18:20

Noida – Lucknow

6E 2279

15 June 2026

18:55

20:00

Effective from 15 June 2026

Hyderabad – Noida

6E 2490

Daily

06:25

08:35

Noida – Amritsar

6E 2490

Daily

10:10

11:20

Amritsar – Noida

6E 2491

Daily

12:15

13:20

Noida – Hyderabad

6E 2491

Daily

14:50

16:50

Effective from 16 June 2026

Bengaluru – Noida

6E 2455

Daily

06:15

08:50

Noida – Jammu

6E 2455

Daily

10:05

11:25

Jammu – Noida

6E 2456

Daily

12:10

13:30

Noida – Bengaluru

6E 2456

Daily

14:40

17:20

Effective from 01 July 2026

Navi Mumbai – Noida

6E 2729

Daily

06:40

08:40

Noida – Srinagar

6E 2729

Daily

10:00

11:25

Srinagar – Noida

6E 2726

Daily

12:10

13:35

Noida – Navi Mumbai

6E 2726

Daily

15:00

16:55

Noida – Jodhpur

6E 7675

Daily

14:40

16:20

Jodhpur – Noida

6E 7676

Daily

12:20

14:00

Noida – Dharamshala

6E 7671

Daily

09:55

11:40

Dharamshala – Noida

6E 7672

Daily

12:00

13:40

Noida – Bhopal

6E 7653

Daily

14:35

16:15

Bhopal – Noida

6E 7654

Daily

16:55

18:40

Noida – Dehradun

6E 7644

Daily

19:10

20:10

Dehradun – Noida

6E 7645

Daily

20:30

21:35

Noida – Bareilly

6E 7626

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

10:25

11:20

Bareilly – Noida

6E 7627

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

12:05

13:00

Noida – Kishangarh

6E 7626

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

10:25

11:35

Kishangarh – Noida

6E 7627

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

11:55

13:05

Noida – Lucknow

6E 7624

Daily

06:00

07:10

Lucknow – Noida

6E 7625

Daily

07:40

08:55

Noida – Lucknow

6E 7628

Daily

15:05

16:15

Noida – Lucknow

6E 7629

Daily

21:35

22:50

Noida – Jaipur

6E 7646

Daily

06:40

07:35

Jaipur – Noida

6E 7647

Daily

07:55

08:55

Noida – Jaipur

6E 7642

Daily

15:40

16:35

Jaipur – Noida

6E 7643

Daily

17:00

18:00

Noida – Pantnagar

6E 7667

Daily

10:20

11:10

Pantnagar – Noida

6E 7668

Daily

11:30

12:20

Noida – Pantnagar

6E 7607

Daily

12:50

13:40

Pantnagar – Noida

6E 7608

Daily

14:00

14:50

Noida – Chandigarh

6E 7655

Daily

06:15

07:20

Chandigarh – Noida

6E 7656

Daily

07:40

08:45

Noida – Chandigarh

6E 7663

Daily

18:30

19:35

Chandigarh – Noida

6E 7664

Daily

19:55

21:00

 
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