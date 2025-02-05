Industrial Threaded Product’s Acquisition of Bristol Machine Company

Brea, CA, February 05, 2025 — Industrial Threaded Products Inc. (ITP) has undergone the first quarter of ownership following their October 2024 acquisition of Bristol Machine Company (BMC), a leading global distributor and manufacturer of industrial construction products and structural fastening systems, since 1975.

This acquisition represents a bold step in ITP’s strategic growth plan, significantly enhancing their manufacturing capabilities and expanding their reach into key sectors such as construction, marine, and renewable energy. The integration of BMC’s Ontario California-based operations will yield substantial benefits, including improved production efficiencies and enhanced service delivery.

The combining of the strengths of these 2 companies will create a powerful platform for innovation and customer success.

With the future planned relocation of BMC’s manufacturing facility to the Inland Empire by the third quarter of 2025, ITP will focus on further enhancement of the joint production capabilities and streamline operations. This move aligns with ITP’s long-term vision of delivering industry-leading solutions with exceptional value.

BMC continues to operate under the experienced leadership of General Manager Rosendo Gomez, whose decades of expertise and commitment to quality will ensure a seamless transition. Together, ITP and BMC are poised to set new benchmarks for excellence in the fastener industry.