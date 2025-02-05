Luminit Welcomes Baeddan Hill as Director of Materials Engineering

Torrance, CA, February 05, 2025 — Luminit Inc. is excited to announce that Baeddan Hill has joined the company as Director of Materials Engineering. Baeddan brings a wealth of expertise in photopolymer development, nanomaterials, and advanced materials engineering, making him a valuable addition to the team.

With nearly a decade at DigiLens Inc., Baeddan played a pivotal role in advancing high-efficiency surface relief gratings (SRGs) and integrating them into AR waveguide products. His work encompassed photopolymer formulation, holographic exposure, etching, ALD processes, and adapting lab-scale fabrication for high-volume manufacturing. Prior to DigiLens, he contributed to nanomaterials research and synthesis at Innova Dynamics and San Francisco State University.

In his new role at Luminit, Baeddan will lead innovations in polymer, photopolymer, and electrochromic film technologies. He will be instrumental in advancing Luminit’s holographic and embossed surface relief lithography, scaling polymer holographic film manufacturing, and developing encapsulation technologies for next-generation Smart Glass solutions.

“I’m thrilled to join Luminit at such a pivotal time in the optical technology industry,” says Baeddan. “The company’s innovative approach to holographic and smart glass solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing materials engineering. I look forward to working with this talented team to scale up our manufacturing capabilities and develop next-generation optical technologies that will transform how people experience their environments.”

Reporting to the CTO, he will collaborate with the VP of Manufacturing and key industry partners to drive New Product Introduction (NPI) for automotive windshield film products and spearhead early-stage electrochromic film technology development, furthering Luminit’s efforts to provide the most advanced optical technology for our partners and customers.

Luminit looks forward to the expertise and leadership Baeddan brings to Luminit as it expands transformative optical solutions.