InkProducts Inc. Releases Canon G3270 Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper for High-Quality, Cost-Effective Printing

Frostproof, FL, July 15, 2025 — InkProducts Inc. is excited to announce the release of their exclusive Canon PIXMA G3270 Printer and Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper—a powerful, all-in-one solution for home users, creatives, and small businesses who want quality printing without the high cost of cartridges.

The Canon G3270 is part of the MegaTank series, known for its built-in ink tank system that delivers long-lasting performance and ultra-low cost per page. This wireless all-in-one printer offers print, scan, and copy capabilities, making it perfect for everyday tasks and high-volume projects alike.

What sets the InkProducts combo apart is the extra value and convenience packed into every order. Their kit includes:

Canon G3270 MegaTank All-in-One Printer

Complete Refill Ink Set:

1 x 130ml Black Bottle

1 x 70ml Cyan

1 x 70ml Magenta

1 x 70ml Yellow

4 Reusable Ink Transfer Bottles for easy, mess-free refills

Premium 4×6 Glossy Photo Paper to get started printing right away

This refill combo not only supports Canon’s large-capacity ink tank system but also helps you maximize your investment by reducing downtime and keeping your print quality consistent.

Designed for Efficiency and Quality

The Canon G3270 delivers sharp, borderless photos and crisp text documents. It’s designed with wireless connectivity, mobile printing compatibility, and an easy-to-use interface for modern users. Whether you’re printing family photos or work reports, this printer is ready to meet the demand.

But unlike many out-of-the-box printers, InkProducts Inc. enhances your ownership experience by bundling essential extras that reduce future supply costs and help you get the most out of your MegaTank printer.

Why Choose InkProducts?

InkProducts Inc. has been serving the printing industry for over 35 years, providing high-performance refill solutions and expert support for customers nationwide. Our Canon G3270 combo kit is built for those who want:

Reliable performance without high cartridge replacement costs

User-friendly refilling with our included ink transfer tools

Photo-ready results right out of the box

Guidance and support from a team that knows printing inside and out

Unlike many resellers, InkProducts manufactures its own inks in-house. Each formula is carefully engineered to match Canon’s dye-based system for vibrant color output and smooth operation. This means better long-term performance, fewer clogs, and consistent print quality with every refill. Combined with our reusable bottles, you’ll save money and reduce environmental waste.

Ideal for Everyday and Specialty Use

The Canon G3270 is also compatible with certain edible ink conversions (call for details). Customers interested in crafting, cake decorating, or creative business printing can explore specialty options with the guidance of InkProducts’ experienced team.

Whether you’re printing for home, school, business, or creative projects, this bundle gives you everything you need to hit the ground running—without the hidden costs that come with cartridge-only models.