InnoVision Marketing Group’s Ric Militi Named One of San Diego’s Most Influential Leaders in 2024 SD500 List

SAN DIEGO, CA — January 24, 2025 — Creativity, innovation and leadership define the journey of Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group, as he earns a prestigious spot on the 2024 SD500: The Most Influential People in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal. This recognition underscores Militi’s transformative impression on the advertising industry and his commitment to driving positive change within his community.

Militi, a seasoned leader with over 30 years of marketing expertise, has cultivated a reputation for groundbreaking creativity and strategic foresight. His agency, InnoVision Marketing Group, continues to challenge conventions as the “Anti-Agency®,” delivering all-encompassing marketing solutions crafted entirely in-house. InnoVision’s dedication to excellence earned the agency a place on the 2024 Best Places to Work SoCal list by the Best Companies Group.

“When I think of the importance of being an influencer, I don’t think of it as social influencer, as it’s more prevalently known today. Rather, I think in terms of being a people influencer, which in my opinion has greater impact and more responsibility. Because if I truly have the ability to influence, then I want to influence people, especially those at InnoVision, in ways that will better their lives and help them achieve the goals they have set. That’s the kind of influencer I want to be known as,” shared Militi.

In addition to his professional achievements, Militi’s influence extends into community service. He is a dedicated advocate for numerous organizations, serving on the advisory boards of the National Native American Human Resources Association, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, the Palomar Health President’s Council and the Fentanyl United Crisis Coalition. His commitment to social impact is woven into the fabric of InnoVision’s culture, reflected in the agency’s long-standing pro bono work for nonprofits and community-driven campaigns.

Under Militi’s visionary leadership, InnoVision has expanded its global footprint while maintaining a focus on fostering a positive and creative workplace. The agency’s success stories include significant client achievements, such as working with the marketing team of the Amerigo Vespucci for their successful global tour and promoting Huey Magoo’s as the nation’s prime chicken tender restaurant — helping the franchise grow from three locations to 72 locations with plans of 250 additional locations in development. InnoVision has also elevated local clients in a wide variety of industries such as San Diego’s Favorite® Valley View Casino & Hotel; California’s largest public healthcare district Palomar Health, San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and San Diego’s professional volleyball team the San Diego Mojo.

The SD500 recognition by the San Diego Business Journal highlights Militi’s enduring contributions to the industry and his community, solidifying his position as a transformative leader and an inspiration to the next generation of innovators.