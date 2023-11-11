iThink Logistics Unveils ‘DilWaliDelivery’ Festive Season Discount for all users

Mumbai, November 11th, 2023: iThink Logistics, a leading SaaS-based shipping platform in India, is thrilled to announce its exciting DilWaliDelivery campaign, available for all users of iThink services and iThink’s Connect+ members. As a testament to their commitment to empowering e-commerce sellers with innovative solutions, iThink Logistics introduces a unique opportunity to enhance business operations, improve customer satisfaction, and increase profitability during this festive season.

iThink Logistics is excited to introduce their special DilwaliDelivery campaign, now available to all their valued customers for both domestic and international shipping services. As part of this festive promotion, they are offering enticing incentives for recharges in specific value brackets. When customers recharge between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, they will receive an extra ₹1,000 by using the coupon code ‘Extra1000.’ For recharges ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000, customers can enjoy an additional ₹2,000 by applying the coupon code ‘Extra2000.’ Recharge between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 to get an extra ₹4,000 using the ‘Extra4000’ coupon code. And for those with larger recharges within the ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 bracket, a generous extra amount of ₹6,000 awaits them, using the ‘Extra6000’ coupon code. Please note that terms and conditions apply, and each customer is eligible to avail of or redeem only one coupon. This offer is also available to first-time rechargers. However, please be aware that the coupons cannot be redeemed for cash or applied to invoices. The validity of these exciting coupons is from November 10th at 12:00 AM to November 20th at 11:59 PM. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make the most of the Diwali season and optimise your business operations with iThink Logistics for both domestic and international shipping services!

Connect+ is a proprietary dashboard tool designed to be a game-changer for e-commerce sellers, streamlining order confirmation and optimizing customer communication 24/7. Connect+ transcends the conventional boundaries of an automated order confirmation tool, as it functions as a dedicated team member, tirelessly working around the clock, even on Sundays, public holidays, and festivals. This revolutionary feature enables sellers to make money while they sleep, effortlessly handling late-night or after-hours order confirmations. With Connect+, there’s no more waiting until the next day to confirm orders; this diligent assistant takes care of it instantly. For new iThink Connect+ members special fantastic offer are designed for a one month free trial, providing customers with significant cost savings and an added incentive to make the most of the company’s stack of services.

Ms. Zaiba Sarang, Co-Founder of iThink Logistics, remarked, “With the DilWali Delivery campaign, we’re excited to empower e-commerce businesses this festive season. Our users will go that extra mile with these exclusive offers that are more than just discounts; they’re opportunities for growth, success, and peace of mind. Let’s celebrate Diwali together and succeed together, offering seamless international and domestic shipment solutions for all loyal users of iThink Logistics.”

Connect+ doesn’t stop at order confirmation; it also serves as a persuasive assistant, encouraging customers to convert cash-on-delivery (COD) payments to prepaid, offering additional benefits to sellers. This shift to prepaid orders enables sellers to establish a more sustainable business model while minimizing the financial risks associated with COD transactions.

Another standout feature of Connect+ is its ability to assess the level of risk associated with each shipment. The tool gauges buyer intent, verifying the authenticity of the address to minimize costly errors and ensure smooth operations.