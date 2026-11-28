Meerut, [28 November 2026]: NorthFarm Organics Pvt Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of jaggery powder in North India, has announced the launch of JaggyFit Nutrition Blend, an innovative daily nutrition product designed to make additional nutritional intake simple, enjoyable and affordable at less than ₹30 per person per day.

Today, India is facing a growing nutrition challenge. While millions of Indian families consume regular meals, their everyday diets may not provide adequate quantities of the essential nutrients required for good health and wellbeing.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), unhealthy diets account for an estimated 56.4% of India’s total disease burden. The report highlights inadequate consumption of nutrient-rich foods, excessive dependence on cereals and increasing consumption of unhealthy processed foods as significant nutritional concerns.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Atin Paliwal, Founder & CEO, NorthFarm Organics Private Limited, said: “India’s nutrition challenge is not simply about access to food. It is also about access to the right nutrition, consistently and affordably. With changing lifestyles, evolving dietary habits and the increasing cost of nutrient-rich foods, many consumers find it challenging to maintain balanced nutritional habits every day.

With JaggyFit, we have brought together the goodness of natural jaggery, prebiotic fibre, vitamins and minerals in a delicious and convenient formulation. Our objective is to make additional everyday nutrition accessible at less than ₹30 a day.

We are not asking people to change their entire lifestyle. We are encouraging them to make a small, positive addition to their existing daily routine that they can enjoy and sustain. Our vision is to help build a generation that makes more conscious choices about its health and wellbeing. We call it the FIT Generation.”

India’s growing nutrition gap: Eating enough, but not necessarily eating right

The traditional Indian diet is undergoing a significant transformation. Changing lifestyles, demanding work schedules, growing dependence on convenience foods and inadequate dietary diversity are making it increasingly difficult for individuals and families to maintain balanced nutritional habits.

The ICMR-NIN report highlights that:

Cereals account for 50–70% of daily energy intake in Indian diets, against a recommended level of approximately 45%.

Pulses, meat, poultry and fish together contribute only 6–9% of daily energy intake, against a recommended level of approximately 14%.

Consumption of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and pulses remains below recommended levels across large sections of the population.

These dietary imbalances can result in inadequate intake of essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and other nutrients required for the body’s everyday functioning.

Persistent tiredness, weakness, reduced energy levels, impaired immune function and digestive discomfort are among the concerns that can be associated with inadequate nutrition. Often, the challenge is not merely the quantity of food consumed, but its nutritional quality and diversity.

The rising cost of good nutrition

Adding to this challenge is the increasing cost of maintaining a diverse and nutritious diet.

Fruits, fresh vegetables, nuts, dairy products, eggs, meat and other nutrient-rich foods can represent a significant portion of a family’s monthly food expenditure.

A September 2025 nutrition brief published by UNICEF India highlights that the cost of a recommended healthy diet is increasing faster than that of typical food baskets. It also notes that animal-source foods, fruits and vegetables together account for nearly two-thirds of the cost of a healthy diet.

For many Indian households, consistently meeting everyday nutritional needs while managing household budgets is becoming increasingly challenging.

Even among consumers who can afford nutritious foods, busy lifestyles and inconsistent eating habits can make adequate nutritional intake difficult.

It is this intersection of affordability, accessibility, convenience and nutrition that JaggyFit seeks to address.

Introducing JaggyFit: Everyday nutrition at less than ₹30 a day

JaggyFit Nutrition Blend has been developed with a simple objective: to make additional nutritional intake an easy and affordable part of everyday life.

Built around the goodness of natural jaggery, JaggyFit combines a familiar Indian ingredient with prebiotic fibre, essential vitamins and minerals, and delicious flavours in a convenient nutrition blend.

The formulation brings together nutrients associated with four important areas of everyday wellbeing:

Everyday Energy: Vitamins and minerals that contribute to normal energy metabolism.

Immune Function: Essential nutrients that support the normal functioning of the immune system.

Gut Wellbeing: Prebiotic fibre that helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Bone and Muscle Health: Nutrients associated with the maintenance of healthy bones and normal muscle function.

The blend contains added nutrients including vitamins B12, C and D3, calcium, magnesium and zinc, along with prebiotic fibre. JaggyFit uses natural jaggery as the foundation of its formulation and retains the energy naturally present in jaggery.

At less than ₹30 per daily serving, JaggyFit is designed to bring additional everyday nutrition within reach of more Indian consumers.

Making everyday wellbeing a delicious habit

One of the biggest challenges in maintaining good nutritional habits is consistency. Products that are inconvenient, unappealing in taste or expensive can be difficult to incorporate into everyday routines.

JaggyFit takes a different approach by combining nutrition with taste, convenience and affordability.

Consumers can simply add JaggyFit Nutrition Blend to their daily glass of milk, smoothies, yoghurt, oats or other everyday foods, making additional nutritional intake part of an existing food habit rather than creating an entirely new routine.

JaggyFit is designed to complement a diverse, balanced diet, not replace natural food sources, regular meals or medically prescribed supplements.

Four delicious flavours for everyday enjoyment

JaggyFit Nutrition Blend is available in four exciting flavours:

Berry Blast: A refreshing, fruity nutrition experience.

Choco Vanilla: An enjoyable combination of chocolate and vanilla flavours.

Banana Hazelnut: A delicious blend of creamy banana and nutty hazelnut flavours.

Kesar Elaichi: A contemporary nutrition blend inspired by familiar Indian flavours.

Available in convenient sachets and larger pack formats, JaggyFit has been designed to fit into modern lifestyles, whether at home, at work or while travelling.

Traditional Indian goodness. Contemporary nutritional thinking.

The launch of JaggyFit marks a strategic evolution for NorthFarm Organics, leveraging its experience in jaggery manufacturing, processing and exports to enter the branded consumer nutrition segment.

By reimagining natural jaggery as the foundation of innovative nutrition products, the company aims to create a new generation of affordable, enjoyable and convenient nutritional offerings for Indian consumers.

JaggyFit is available online at www.jaggyfit.com.

About JaggyFit

JaggyFit is a new-generation Indian nutrition brand from NorthFarm Organics Private Limited, committed to making everyday nutrition affordable, accessible and enjoyable. Built around the goodness of natural jaggery, the brand combines traditional Indian ingredients with contemporary nutritional formulations, exciting flavours and convenient product formats.

Its first offering, JaggyFit Nutrition Blend, brings together natural jaggery, prebiotic fibre, vitamins and minerals in four delicious flavours, designed to complement everyday diets at an affordable daily cost.

About NorthFarm Organics Private Limited

NorthFarm Organics Private Limited is an Indian food company engaged in jaggery manufacturing, processing and exports, with a presence in international markets, including the UAE. Through JaggyFit, the company is extending its expertise into the consumer nutrition segment, with a focus on innovation, quality, affordability and everyday wellbeing.

References

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024. UNICEF India, Nutrition Brief Series on Dietary Diversity, September 2025.

Media Enquiries

marketing@jaggyfit.com

Website: www.jaggyfit.com