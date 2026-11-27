Mumba, India: 27 November — Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the industry leader in delivering freedom and choice in experiences with uncompromising hospitality, will launch its Black Friday salebeginning 17 November with up to 50% off all cruises, plusFree at Sea™, giving “cruise-curious” travellers a timely reason to take the plunge.

Named “Best Cruise Line” in 2026 by the World Cruise Awards, NCL is giving travellers more reasons to plan their next holiday with limited-time Black Friday offers. With itineraries spanning some of the world’s most sought-after destinations from Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawai’i, travellers can explore more for less.

Highlight itineraries include:

● 9-Day Greek Isles from Athens to Venice (Trieste): Mykonos, Rhodes & Corfu aboard Norwegian Aura™

● 7-Day Alaska Round-Trip Seattle: Dawes Glacier, Juneau & Sitka aboard Norwegian Bliss®

● 10-Day Mediterranean Round-Trip Barcelona: Italy, France & Spain aboard Norwegian Dawn®

● 10-Day Mediterranean from Venice to Rome: Italy & Spain aboard Norwegian Prima®

● 7-Day Hawai’i Inter-Island from Honolulu aboard Pride of America®

● 7-Day Caribbean Round-Trip from Miami aboard Norwegian Aqua ®

Here are 10 reasons first-time and seasoned cruisers should put an NCL holiday on their Black Friday list:

1. Drinks, dining, and more bang for travellers’ holiday buck.

For a more all-inclusive cruise experience, NCL’sFree at Sea package delivers more than $2,000 in value per person on a seven-day cruise, with guest-favourite benefits such as specialty dining, unlimited premium beverages, shore excursion credits and Wi-Fi. With more inclusive pricing compared to land-based vacations, cruising remains the best value for travelers’ vacation dollar.

2. Easier planning from booking to boarding.

NCL brings accommodation, dining, entertainment and activities together in one experience, so guests can simplify their cruise preparation and focus on enjoying their upcoming holiday. Convenient departure ports, including Sydney, Auckland, Barcelona, Civitavecchia, and Papeete, make getting to the ship even easier.

3. Too young to cruise? That myth is getting old.

With something for every generation, NCL makes it easy for friends, couples and families to vacation together while still enjoying the freedom to do their own thing. Accommodations range from solo staterooms for independent travelers to spacious, multiroom suites for families and groups. Add flexible dining, entertainment and activities for a variety of ages and interests and get a family cruise where everyone can share memorable moments, pursue their own adventures and reconnect when it matters most.

4. A cruise holiday that suits every travel style

Whether you’re looking to unwind, explore new destinations or spend quality time with loved ones, NCL offers the freedom and flexibility to holiday your way. Accommodation ranges from comfortable staterooms for couples and solo travellers to spacious, multi-room suits for those travelling with family or friends. Add flexible dining, world-class entertainment and activities to suit a variety of interests, and enjoy a cruise holiday that combines relaxation discovery and quality time together, with the freedom to explore at your own pace.

5. Dining that goes far beyond the buffet.

NCL’s award-winning culinary line-up spans a variety of cuisine at both complimentary and specialty restaurants, including French bistros, steakhouses, Teppanyaki, Italian and Thai concepts. Debuting in May 2027, Norwegian Aura™will feature Tamara, NCL’s first specialty restaurant devoted to Indian cuisine, and the return of the guest-favourite Indulge Food Hall, with nine globally inspired stations.

6. Do everything…or nothing: Onboard experiences for every mood.

Guests seeking downtime can visit the award-winning Mandara Spa or relax and soak up the sun at the highly in demand adults-only Vibe Beach Club. For those craving adrenaline, there’s the thrill of racing head-to-head on the Speedway, the ultimate go-kart track at sea only available on NCL. NCL gives travellers the flexibility to build each day around their own pace – so no one has to compromise. Whether it means non-stop action, uninterrupted relaxation or a little bit of both, NCL makes it easy for every guest to spend their time exactly as they choose.

7. See the world while the suitcase stays put.

Guests can unpack once and explore several destinations in a single trip, often waking up in a new port each day. With nearly 350 destinations and an average of more than 10 hours in port, NCL gives travellers more time to experience each place without the coordination of accommodations in each city.

8. Bucket-list destinations worldwide.

Cruising can mean exploring historic cities and picturesque coastlines as easily as discovering glaciers, white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. For travellers looking to experience more of Europe, NCL’sEurope cruises make it easy to explore multiple bucket-list destinations in one holiday. In 2027, NCL will have nine ships sailing across the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europeregions from top destinations like Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Rome (Civitavecchia) and more, including the all-new Norwegian Aura debuting in May 2027.

Beyond Europe, NCL also offers a variety of itineraries across Alaska, Hawai’iand the Caribbean, giving travellers the opportunity to discover everything from breathtaking natural landscapes and tropical islands to vibrant cities and rich cultural experiences.

9. Exclusive access to private-island escapes.

NCL guests can visit Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s award-winning private island in the Bahamas, recently named “Best Private Island for Cruises” by Expedia. [SC1] [MD2] New experiences include Great Tides Waterpark, with 19 waterslides, the industry’s first cliff jumps and the Wandering River, a faster paced lazy river; The Great Life Lagoon, with two swim-up bars; and Vibe Shore Club, an adults-only beach retreat. Guests can also visit Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style destination in Belize.

10. Book early for more value on Norwegian Aura’s European voyages.

Black Friday is an opportunity to plan ahead and explore NCL’s newest European voyages, including select sailings aboard Norwegian Aura, debuting in May 2027. With Mediterranean itineraries exploring destinations across Italy, Croatia, Montenegro and the Greek Isles, Norwegian Aura offers travellers the chance to experience some of Europe’s most iconic destinations aboard NCL’s newest ship.

“Black Friday is a fantastic opportunity for travellers to discover the value and flexibility of cruising,” said Ben Angell, Managing Director Asia-Pacific for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Imagine discovering the storied ports and coastlines of Europe, gliding past glaciers in Alaska, island-hopping through the sun-drenched Caribbean, or soaking up the aloha spirit in Hawaii, all with the ease of unpacking just once. With up to 50% off cruises, now is the ideal time to start planning the voyage you’ve always wanted.”

With bonus offers available throughout the sale period, travellers should check NCL.com for the latest holiday deals.

For more information about the Company’s award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call NCL-CRUISE 1300 255 200 [KH3] or visit www.ncl.com

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, “It’s Different Out Here®” reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company’s history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal holiday on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver on that freedom, choice and uncompromising hospitality, so no one has to settle on their ideal holiday. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company’s signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited premium beverages; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; and shore excursion credits; and on select sailings third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company’s resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world’s most desirable destinations with its fleet of 20 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.