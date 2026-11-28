Nov 28: Tenable®, the exposure management company, confirmed its participation at GITEX Global 2026, taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai from 8-11 December. Tenable will co-exhibit with its regional distributors AmiViz in Hall S9, booth C20 and StarLink in Hall 11, booth A40.

As organisations across the Middle East accelerate digital transformation, adopt AI and support more distributed workforces, security teams are managing a larger and less predictable attack surface. At GITEX, experts from Tenable will be available to discuss three issues shaping the regional security agenda:

● Attacks on mission-critical systems: how threat actors target the infrastructure, operational technology and services that economies and societies depend on. The team will be on hand to explain why understanding exposure across IT and OT environments matters before an attack rather than after it.

● AI security risk and AI-enabled defence: highlight the new risks created by the use of AI tools and services across the enterprise and how security teams can use AI to find and fix exposures faster.

● Secure remote working: why distributed workforces, personal devices and cloud-based identities remain a persistent route into organisations and what teams can do to reduce that risk.

“Attackers look for the easiest way in and the shortest path to something that matters, whether that is an industrial control system or a remote worker’s laptop,” said Maher Jadallah, Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Tenable. “Organisations in the region are adopting AI and flexible working faster than they can identify and mitigate the exposures that come with them. At GITEX we want to help security teams understand where they are most exposed to cyber risk and how to prioritize what to fix first.”

Visitors can schedule briefings with Tenable, ahead of the event or during the show, to experience the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, including Tenable AI Exposure, which helps organisations discover and secure how AI is used across their environments. The team will also demonstrate Tenable Hexa AI, the platform’s agentic engine, for automating security tasks and accelerating remediation.