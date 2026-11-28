New Delhi, Nov 28: India is strengthening its global trade ambitions as preferential market access expands to approximately $70 trillion, with the potential to reach $85 trillion over the next 12–18 months.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised workshops in Jaipur and Dehradun on November 27 to help exporters, entrepreneurs and MSMEs explore opportunities under India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Rajasthan is targeting ₹1.5 lakh crore in exports by 2029, while Uttarakhand’s exports increased to ₹13,802 crore in 2025–26.

India’s exports of goods and services reached $568.84 billion during April–October 2026, registering 16.66% growth. The government is targeting $1 trillion in exports for 2026–27.

The workshops highlighted tariff benefits, export promotion support, international market access and opportunities for traditional industries, handicrafts, textiles and manufacturing businesses.

The initiative aims to strengthen India’s export competitiveness, expand global trade partnerships and create new opportunities for MSMEs and entrepreneurs.