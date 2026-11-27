Flow-Bar brings quality brass bath fittings with durable finishes and reasonable pricing

Introduction

In today’s homes, bathroom fittings are more than functional essentials — they are an important part of comfort, durability and everyday convenience. With a focus on quality materials, reliable performance and reasonable pricing, SIMPEX offers a range of brass bath fittings under its brand name, Flow-Bar, designed to deliver dependable quality and long-lasting value.

Quality and Durability at the Core

SIMPEX, a manufacturer of brass bath fittings, introduces its Flow-Bar brand with a commitment to quality craftsmanship, durable materials and affordability. The brand focuses on producing bathroom fittings made from pure brass, offering customers products designed to provide reliability, durability and a lasting finish.

A Range Designed for Everyday Use

Under the Flow-Bar brand, SIMPEX manufactures a range of bath fittings, including water taps, wall mixers, push buttons and flush flow devices. Each product is developed with a focus on material quality and durability, making them suitable for everyday bathroom use.

Made from Pure Brass

One of the key highlights of Flow-Bar products is the use of pure brass metal in manufacturing. Brass is valued for its strength, durability and suitability for plumbing applications. SIMPEX emphasises the quality of its materials and the long-lasting finish of its fittings, helping customers choose products that combine functionality with lasting appeal.

Quality at Reasonable Rates

Flow-Bar aims to offer excellent quality at reasonable rates, making durable bathroom fittings accessible to customers seeking dependable products without compromising on quality. With an emphasis on trusted materials and lasting finishes, the brand strives to meet the expectations of customers looking for reliable bath fitting solutions.

About SIMPEX

SIMPEX is engaged in the manufacturing of brass bath fittings under the brand name Flow-Bar. Its product range includes water taps, wall mixers, push buttons and flush flow devices, manufactured using pure brass with a focus on quality, reasonable pricing and long-lasting finishes.

CONTACT DETAILS

Firm Name: SIMPEX

Proprietor: Mr. Simul Shah

Address: 702, Shanti Heights, Lakhota Mig Colony, Jamnagar – 361005, Gujarat, India

Mobile: 9033666577

Email: info@simpex.in