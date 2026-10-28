Japan’s first lifestyle branded residence with FENDI Casa launches in Hiroo, Tokyo

Tokyo, 28 October 2026 – List Sotheby’s International Realty, in partnership with List Development, and FENDI Casa unveil their first project – HIROO. Interiors by FENDI Casa – a 997 sqm private branded residence villa in Tokyo, in collaboration with branded residences design specialist, The One Atelier.

This landmark launch marks the first collaboration in Japan between List Sotheby’s International Realty, the world’s leading luxury real estate brokerage and development network, FENDI Casa, the Italian high-end interiors brand and The One Atelier, the branded residences design specialist. Bringing together three leading names across luxury real estate, design and lifestyle, the project marks a significant debut for the branded residential sector in Japan and FENDI Casa as its core, bringing its distinctive Italian design language and vision of contemporary living to the Japanese residential landscape.

As Japan’s very first lifestyle-branded residence project with FENDI Casa, the villa introduces FENDI Casa’s distinctive Italian design codes to the expansive four-level property. FENDI Casa elevates the architectural setting through a refined interior concept, developed down to the finest detail in collaboration with The One Atelier. The latter leads the transformation, preserving the defining qualities of the original architecture while bringing the interior vision to life. The design will bring together Japanese architectural rigor and the Italian art of living, reflecting a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, materiality and restraint, establishing a new concept for branded residential development in Japan.

Situated in Hiroo, one of Tokyo’s most exclusive residential neighbourhoods, the spacious home comprises living and dining spaces overlooking the courtyard and private terraces. The sleeping area includes a principal suite and two additional bedrooms. The lower entertainment level is planned to include a guest suite, sauna, bar, billiards and games area, and a golf simulation room. Plans also include a private elevator connecting all floors and a separate entrance for staff and services.

At the heart of the residence is a central courtyard, around which the principal living spaces are arranged. The design is reflective of the ancient Roman domus: a private world organised around an internal garden, where architecture and nature seamlessly coexist.

Italian marbles, silk wall coverings and meticulously crafted surfaces are complemented by decorative finishes, ceiling treatments and stunning artwork. Bespoke furniture from FENDI Casa and a modern natural stone kitchen complete the space.

The residence is closely connected to the historic Hiroo neighbourhood. Over the past four centuries, the area has developed from feudal estates and aristocratic gardens into one of Tokyo’s most established prime residential districts. Today, Hiroo is home to embassies, diplomatic residences, international schools and private houses set behind expansive garden walls. Nearby Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park, once part of an imperial garden, remains one of the neighbourhood’s central green spaces.

Despite its central location, Hiroo is known for its privacy and understated character. Residents can walk to local shops and restaurants, and enjoy the calmness of the area’s mature gardens and peaceful streets, albeit still closeby to the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Concealed from the street and centred around its private courtyard, the villa’s design reflects the privacy and greenery that Hiroo residents value, while still offering the convenience of central city living.

Hisashi Kitami, CEO of List Sotheby’s International Realty: “Hiroo was a natural choice for this exciting collaboration with FENDI Casa. Its discretion, international character and enduring residential prestige align closely with the experience we want to create. We believe this one-of-a-kind residence will attract global interest and we’re delighted to see it come to life, marking the first collaboration in a wider, long-standing partnership. We look forward to revealing more in due course.”

Andrea Gentilini, CEO of FENDI Casa, comments: “This residence is an expression of FENDI Casa’s vision, where Italian craftsmanship and creativity meet a contemporary approach to living, while embracing and enhancing the distinctive culture and aesthetic codes of Japan, with its refined sense of harmony, attention to detail and timeless elegance. The project reflects both our constant pursuit of excellence and commitment to creating spaces with a strong and recognizable identity. HIROO. Interiors by FENDI Casa creates a unique residential experience that combines our heritage with a contemporary approach to the art of living, embracing the country’s traditions. We are proud to bring this vision to Japan and, together with our partners, to create a residence that embodies the singular character and desirability of FENDI Casa.”

Michele Galli, CEO of The One Atelier, comments: “From the outset, we wanted the design to work in harmony with the villa’s expansive architecture. The privacy, natural light and central courtyard already give the house a unique identity. We wanted to build on the existing structure, seamlessly integrating FENDI Casa’s DNA, through quality materials, furnishings and craftsmanship to create a lifestyle property with exceptional areas for both calm relaxation and next level entertaining amenity space.”

The HIROO. Interiors by FENDI Casa villa was formally presented at a private launch event in Tokyo on 27 October 2026. The project is set to be completed in 2027 summer.