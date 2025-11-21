Jeh Aerospace Announces Next-Generation Software-defined Aerospace Manufacturing Facility at Horizon Industrial Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 21 Nov: Jeh Aerospace, one of the world’s fastest-growing aerospace manufacturing companies, today announced the launch of a next-generation manufacturing facility Mach 2 at Horizon Industrial park, Kothur, marking a major leap in its mission to build the world’s most digitally advanced aerospace factory.

Spanning ~200,000 sq. ft., the new facility nearly quadruples Jeh’s existing Hyderabad footprint and brings its total capacity in the city to over 250,000 sq.ft. Designed from the ground up as a software-defined, AI-powered “Future Factory”, the site will integrate autonomous machining, digital twins, and closed-loop quality systems, redefining precision manufacturing for the aerospace industry.

Located within Horizon’s IGBC Platinum-pre-certified industrial park, the campus is built for sustainability, efficiency, and resilience spread across 1.3 million square feet, Horizon Industrial Parks — India’s leading developer of high-performance industrial ecosystems — is home to marquee players across advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and specialty engineering.

Building the Future of Aerospace Manufacturing

“This expansion represents more than new square footage, it’s the foundation of a new manufacturing paradigm,” said Vishal Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, Jeh Aerospace. “Our new Hyderabad facility is being engineered as a software-defined, AI-augmented system that can think, adapt, and execute with precision at scale. It embodies our belief that the future of aerospace manufacturing lies at the intersection of Talent, Technology, and Transformation.”He added, ”Horizon was a natural partner offering high quality, reliable,infrastructure that aligns with our standards and commitment to sustainability”

Strategic Partnership with Horizon Industrial Parks

Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks, said: “Horizon is proud to partner with Jeh Aerospace in realizing a world-class digital manufacturing campus in Hyderabad. Our Kothur park showcases the next generation of industrial infrastructure — sustainable, connected, and globally competitive, and we’re thrilled to support Jeh’s vision of redefining aerospace manufacturing from India to the world.”

Scaling Global Resilience

In just 18 months, Jeh Aerospace has built an order book exceeding $150 million, underscoring strong global demand for its precision components. The new facility will significantly expand production capacity, accelerate automation, and strengthen Jeh’s digital supply-chain resilience for international customers.

Backed by marquee investors like General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, and IndiGo Ventures, Jeh continues to invest in advanced manufacturing infrastructure, proprietary software-driven process control systems, and a global talent base to build the aerospace supply chain of the future.