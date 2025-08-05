JioBlackRock Rolls Out 5 New Index Funds via NFO

Mumbai, August, 05, 2025: Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited (JioBlackRock Asset Management), a 50:50 JV between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock*, has announced the launch of its first suite of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO). The NFO will commence on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation’s mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors.

Sid Swaminathan, MD & CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management says: “JioBlackRock aims to cater to the full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey. The NFO is an invitation to the people of India to experience our digital-first and data-driven customer proposition, in order to access the many benefits of index investing, leveraging BlackRock’s many decades of experience as a leading provider of Index Funds. To truly democratise access to investing in India, we are also launching a series of educational initiatives, with engaging content aimed at all types of investors, from those just starting out to experienced investors.”

Details of the new funds on offer are in the table below:

Name of the Fund What It Offers

JIOBLACKROCK NIFTY 50 INDEX FUND Exposure to India’s 50 largest and most traded companies by free float market capitalisation

JIOBLACKROCK NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX FUND Invest in the next wave of Large-cap leaders

JIOBLACKROCK NIFTY MIDCAP 150 INDEX FUND Capture growth from India’s Mid-sized enterprises

JIOBLACKROCK NIFTY SMALLCAP 250 INDEX FUND Tap into emerging small-cap innovators

JIOBLACKROCK NIFTY 8–13 YR G-SEC INDEX FUND Add portfolio stability through long-term government bonds

These funds offer simple, affordable investment solutions to both first-time investors looking to build a well-balanced portfolio, as well as experienced investors looking to scale their existing portfolio.

Nation-wide access through leading digital platforms

JioBlackRock’s Index Funds are now live and investment-ready on the JioFinance app during the ongoing NFO). These funds will also be available across major digital finance platforms in India, including Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, INDmoney, Dhan, Kuvera along with other SEBI Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). This expansive presence empowers investors with greater choice and reach.