Pushpa is shocked to witness Shastri’s arrest on charges of molestation in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its inspiring storytelling and emotionally rich characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) chases her dream of becoming a lawyer, she finds herself facing new hurdles that test not just her determination but her closest relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers saw Swara’s (Vrihi Kodvara) sudden disappearance throw the family into chaos. While they search everywhere, Swara struggles to escape the rickshaw driver’s trap. Swara’s captors are arrested, and she is brought home safely.

Pushpa is overcome with guilt and self-blame for not being able to protect her. But just as one storm settles, another brews, and tensions escalates when Ashwin (Naveen Pandita), overwhelmed by fear and frustration, lashes out at Pushpa, holding her responsible for the emotional stress Dipti has endured. What follows is an explosive confrontation that brings buried resentments to the surface, shaking the already delicate family equation to its core. Amid this chaos, a shocking twist turns everything upside down as Professor Shastri (Gaurav Chopra) is suddenly arrested on charges of molestation. While the world around him begins to pull away, Pushpa, Dilip (Jayesh More), and Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) rally behind him, believing in his innocence.

Will Pushpa be able to uncover the truth and hold her family together while fighting yet another public battle? Or will this storm finally break her spirit?

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, said, “Pushpa saves Swara, but instead of relief, she’s met with accusations and emotional distance from her loved ones and Professor Shashtri’s arrest. This track is emotionally intense and challenges Pushpa on multiple fronts—as a mother, a student, and a human being. When someone she respects is suddenly accused, Pushpa doesn’t jump to conclusions. Instead, she chooses to stand by what’s right and seek the truth. That inner strength and sense of fairness is what defines her. It’s a reminder that women can balance empathy and resilience, both at home and outside.”

