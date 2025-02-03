Karnataka Tourism Makes a Remarkable Mark at Bharat Parv 2025

Karnataka Tourism captivated visitors at Bharat Parv 2025 with a grand showcase of its cultural diversity, scenic splendor, artistic heritage, and culinary excellence. The state’s vibrant participation was inaugurated by Ms. M. Imkongla Jamir, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, at the iconic Red Fort Lawns in New Delhi from 26-30 January 2025.

Karnataka Tourism was represented through three distinct stalls, each reflecting the state’s tagline, “One State, Many Worlds.” These stalls included:

State Theme Stall: Highlighting Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and iconic heritage sites like Hampi, Pattadakal, the Hoysala temples in Belur, and Mysore Palace. Stunning visuals and engaging displays showcased the state’s renowned destinations, including Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, serene hill stations, and pristine beaches like Gokarna and Mangalore.

Traditional Cuisine Stall: Offering visitors a taste of Karnataka's culinary delights, featuring signature dishes such as Mysuru Pak, Bisi Bele Bath, Mangalorean specialties, and the aromatic spices of the Malnad region.

Traditional Art & Handicraft Stall: Displaying Karnataka's exquisite craftsmanship, including handwoven textiles like Mysore silk, sandalwood carvings, Channapatna toys, Bidriware, and other intricate artifacts that celebrate the state's artistic legacy.

The event served as an excellent platform for Karnataka Tourism to engage with a diverse audience, ranging from travel agents, tour operators, and media professionals to travel influencers, bloggers, and potential investors. Through these interactions, the stalls offered not just captivating displays but also immersive storytelling and meaningful networking opportunities with stakeholders.

Karnataka Tourism’s participation at Bharat Parv 2025 underscored the incredible diversity and richness of the state. By blending its cultural heritage, natural beauty, artistic treasures, and world-famous cuisine, Karnataka truly stands out as a must-visit destination for travelers of all interests.

The thoughtfully curated stalls and interactive exhibits were highly praised by visitors, reflecting the state’s commitment to preserving its traditions while embracing modernity. This participation further reinforced Karnataka’s position as one of India’s most compelling destinations, showcasing its vast potential for tourism and investment.